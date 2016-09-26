Fort Mill High teams up with NFL to fight breast cancer

Last year, Fort Mill High School was the No. 1 fundraising high school in the country for the American Cancer Society’s A Crucial Catch campaign.
Now, the school is kicking off efforts again in the hope of raising at least close to the $23,000 brought in last year, said Kay Click, a Pink Out coordinator.
“We knocked it out of the park last year,” she said. “We’re doing what we can for the cause.”
For the fourth consecutive year, Fort Mill High School is partnering with the National Football League and the American Cancer Society, to spend National Breast Cancer Awareness Month raising funds to support the fight against breast cancer.
The combined effort helps raise money and awareness for breast cancer education, early detection and annual screenings.
“We’re trying to help as many woman as we can,” Click said. “It’s such a great cause.”
A Crucial Catch launched in 2012 and supports the American Cancer Society’s effort to provide grants for women to receive low or no cost screenings, according to the American Cancer Society.
Fort Mill has been hosting its Pink Out football game since 2009 as a way to honor cancer survivors. This year’s game is 7:30 p.m. Friday Click said.
“The joy comes from when we honor our survivors at halftime,” she said. “It shows people who are going through it that this is someone that is a survivor and this is going to be you. It gives people hope.”
The Carolina Panthers will also be presenting FMHS Principal Dee Christopher with the “Pink Cleat” trophy commemorating last year’s success.
As part of the Pink Out efforts, Fort Mill High School will once again challenge local eateries to Restaurant Wars, which kicks off Oct. 1.
During the month of October, the restaurants will be donating a portion of the proceeds from certain dishes to Fort Mill High School’s Pink Out campaign, Click said.
Last year, Fort Mill High School raised $9,000 from Restaurant Wars.
“It makes it more of a community involvement,” Click said.
Want to go?
Fort Mill High will partner with the American Cancer Society and the NFL’s A Crucial Catch program, which raises money and awareness. Contribute at the annual Pink Out game Friday at Bob Jones Stadium. Donations can be made at cancer.org/acrucialcatch by searching Fort Mill High School as the team name.
