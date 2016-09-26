Top design is Fort Mill student’s ticket to art acclaim

Nation Ford High School Senior John Hord will have his original design in the hands of thousands of people Dec. 17 when fans fill Gibbs Stadium at Wofford College for the 2016 Shrine Bowl.
Hord’s artwork was selected in an annual contest for use on the Shrine Bowl programs, posters, and tickets. His design was chosen among 73 student submissions from Joe McConkey’s Digital Art and Design Level Two Class at Nation Ford High.
“It’s exciting, and overwhelming,” Hord said.
“And at the same time, I’m shocked. I am very excited about winning this project and having my work out there for everyone to see the hard work I put in for this.”
This is the fifth year McConkey’s class has partnered with the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas to design the program, ticket, and poster. The competition gives the students real-world experience in designer-client relationships, McConkey said.
“The experience is exactly how it would work if they were working for a design agency,” McConkey said.
“It’s one of few programs at school that provides real world experience. In a typical class, you’re doing fictitious projects, with no real buy-in. It’s just for a grade. But when you know its published work and the doors that might open and notoriety that may go with it, that raises the level of the work.” he said.
The winner was chosen by two members of the Shriners Board of Governors. Cassidy Sobas won second place in the competition. Third place went to Kristen Maso.
North and South Carolina Shrine Bowl Coaches gathered at the Oasis Shrine Center in Charlotte on Monday for the selection announcement of the 88 Shrine Bowl players as well as the unveiling of Hord’s artwork.
This year’s 80th annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas will take place on at 2 p.m. Dec. 17 in Gibbs Stadium at Wofford College. Since the first game, more than $77 million has been raised for Shriners Hospitals.
Comments