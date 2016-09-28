Fort Mill Times

September 28, 2016 11:41 AM

Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

By Chip Heemsoth

1996

▪ Fort Mill had an ordinance prohibiting trucks from using Main Street, but truck drivers were ignoring the “no truck” signs and doing damage to curbs and walls.

▪ Some Fort Mill parents were upset with the hunter education class taught at Fort Mill Middle School for the past 12 years.

▪ Fort Mill, backed by Omar Wilson’s stellar play on both sides of the ball, defeated Ridgeview 25-0. Charlotte Catholic thumped Indian Land 44-6.

▪ Gary Faile, a Fort Mill resident and 19-year veteran of the U. S. Postal Service, was appointed new supervisor for the Fort Mill Post Office.

1976

▪ Fort Mill’s Yellow Jackets suffered their first loss of the season, 7-0 to the Pickens Blue Flames. Indian Land, 3-1, defeated the Spaulding Tigers 16-0.

▪ Mary E. Bailes, Fort Mill High School graduate and a nurse in the United States Air Force, was promoted to Lt. Colonel.

▪ The untimely death of Fort Mill City Councilman Gene Bolin would make it necessary to hold an election to fill out his term.

▪ The Board of Trustees of Winthrop College approved plans paving the way for a men’s basketball team for the 1977-78 season.

1956

▪ The Yellow Jackets’ undefeated, untied and unscored on streak ended at four games as the Great Falls Red Devils defeated the local eleven 7-0 in Great Falls.

▪ Movies at the Center included “Davy Crockett and the River Pirates,” “The Sea Chase” with John Wayne, “Basin Street Revue” and “Rebel Without a Cause.”

1936

▪ Mrs. Elliott White Springs and her children, Leroy and Ann, returned to Fort Mill from Switzerland. The family crossed the Atlantic on the German Airship Hindenburg.

▪ A carrier pigeon, apparently lost and exhausted, flew into Martin Drug Co. After a rest, the pigeon was released and flew away in a northerly direction.

1916

▪ D. A Harris, better known as “Toad,” Chief of the Catawba Indians, was awarded the contract to run the ferry near the dam.

▪ “Aunt” Melie Spratt, 93, former slave and nurse for the Spratt family, died at her home on the Spratt farm.

