They’re Grand Champions! Nation Ford High Band wins in Alabama

The Nation Ford High School Marching Band was named the Southeast Regional Grand Champion and won all caption awards in the Bands of America Southeast Regional Championship at Jacksonville State University Saturday.
In the preliminary event, a strong field of some of the best bands from Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana, South Carolina and Tennessee gathered to compete. Nation Ford was named the class AAA Regional Champion and won awards for Best Music Performance and Best Visual Performance.
In the evening finals portion of the event, Nation Ford was named the Southeast Regional Grand Champion and won all caption awards for Best Music Performance, Best Visual Performance and Best General Effect. In the final tally, Nation Ford won the event with a score of 73.30. Perennial national finalist Kennesaw Mountain from Marietta, Ga., was second with a score of 70.20
The top 5 bands:
▪ 1st Place Nation Ford HS 73.30
▪ 2nd Place Kennesaw Mountain HS 70.20
▪ 3rd Place East Coweta HS, Ga. 70.00
▪ 4th Place River Ridge HS, Ga. 69.30
▪ 5th Place Powdersville HS 67.65
The Nation Ford Band will next perform in the Bands of America Regional at Wake Forest University Oct. 15 at 4:15 p.m.
