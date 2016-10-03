Words of Faith: 3 suggestions to renew your mind

Romans 12:1,2 describe how followers of Christ can be transformed from the inside out through the indwelling power of the Holy Spirit. Christians are too often molded into the image of the world. A press here and a pull there by external factors cause Christians to live in great conflict when their outward shape is at odds with who God has called them to be.
The world says, Do this with your money. When Christians obey the world it leaves them in disobedience to God who said, “Bring the full tithes into the storehouse …” (Mal. 3:10). Christians give so much money to the world there is virtually nothing left to give to God.
Then the world says, Do this activity or sport on Sunday morning. When a Christian heeds that voice they find themselves disobeying God’s Word that teaches us to not neglect “to meet together, as is the habit of some …” (Heb. 10:25). Too many Christians are absent from church on Sunday mornings due to extracurricular activities.
Instead of being conformed to this world, we are to be “transformed by the renewal of our minds” (Ro. 12:2). This is a process of change that begins on the inside through the Holy Spirit and works its way to the outside. This metamorphosis will make followers of Christ salt and light in the world.
How can Christians engage in this transformational influence? Here are three suggestions:
1. What can you sacrifice to God as an act of worship? The Apostle Paul defines worship in this passage as becoming a living sacrifice. Are you sacrificing anything to God as an act of worship? Or are you living within the confines of your own safety and security as you define it. What can you sacrifice to God this week … money, time, comforts, or schedules? In what practical ways can you put Him first?
2. Mentally detox from all the junk this week. The battle takes place in our minds. If you think about it, most of us take in tons of junk into our minds through what we see, hear, say, or do. The more junk that is keyed into our minds the less clear we see Christ. We can’t hear Him because His voice is drowned out by the priorities of the world. What can you detox from this week – maybe it’s TV or Facebook? Maybe it’s a terribly negative person. How can you clear your mind in preparation to hear from God?
3. Fill your mind with the Word of God. Don’t stop at detox. Spend extra time in God’s Word. His Word is “perfect, reviving the soul … sure, making wise the simple … right, rejoicing the heart … pure, enlightening the eyes” (Ps. 19:7,8). Commit this week to spend more time in the Scriptures. If you normally spend 10 minutes, spend 20. If you normally spend 30 minutes, spend 60ty.
In a nutshell, Romans 12:1,2 urges followers of Christ to begin acting like we are followers of Christ. We are His ambassadors to love the lost and the least among us through the light of Christ.
Brad Ferguson is pastor of Tega Cay Baptist Church: @bradferguson623
