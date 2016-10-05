Students go all ‘Banksy’ at Fort Mill school

He sounds like he could be a school mascot. Turns out he’s an anonymous street artist, social critic and political provocateur.
But if you were in Christi Csonka’s sixth grade art class, you’d already know that.
Csonka, in her first year at Banks Trail Middle School but 17th in teaching, knows getting middle-schoolers to draw can be a task. So she eyed a different kind of lesson, one involving an odd request of Principal Michael Pratt.
“It was an interesting email,” Csonka said. “Mr. Pratt always said he wants us to take risks to engage them and get them involved.”
This request tested that philosophy.
“Yes, basically, I’m asking permission to vandalize the school,” Csonka said.
At least by the time it happened, on Tuesday, Pratt was on board. He discussed the cutout policeman holding a banana and protestor throwing flowers in front of the school. Others tackled money, happiness. And those were just the demonstrations out front, for picking up parents to drive past and see.
“They’re going to ‘Banksy’ the back of the building,” Pratt said.
Students broke into groups to protest through art. They taped pieces to the bricks rather than gluing. They chalked in lieu of spray painting. They wore homemade, class-made or bought masks to hide their identities, a la Banksy himself.
They disguised their voices to further conceal themselves.
One just wanted “to grab people’s attention” while another hoped “this gets people thinking.” Another, somewhat facetiously, said it has “always been a dream of mine to break the law.”
Pratt said at first he wasn’t familiar with Banksy, but he recognized in the lesson an opportunity to see the world as his students do. Especially when recent social protests over fatal police shootings were taking place in Charlotte and elsewhere.
“I like to do things with our kids that allow them to experience,” Pratt said. “You have 11- and 12-year-olds who have taken that in, and they’ve been able to process it, and they have an opinion on it.”
Csonka went through the artwork before it made it to the school walls. So it wasn’t quite as counter-authoritarian as the graffiti genre tends to lean. But it got kids drawing, and thinking. Which, in her line of work, are wins.
“We have everything from world hunger to animal abuse, to cancer to social protest,” Csonka said. “What really impresses me is how maturely they’ve handled these subjects.”
John Marks: 803-831-8166, @JohnFMTimes
