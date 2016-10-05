To build, or not to build? That is York County’s vexing question

York County isn’t any closer to a decision on whether or not to build another station for the Riverview Volunteer Fire Department.
The department has been working for several years toward building a new station on Grant Farm Road. Money was set aside for it. However, before York County Council voted on final approvals, officials were approached by Tega Cay with an option for the city to increase coverage in the area a new station would serve.
The county could fund a few city firefighter positions, in that plan, rather than allocating far more up front money for a new station.
County leaders planned a meeting between the city and volunteer fire department, which opposes the Tega Cay plan and wants to move forward with the new station, for Monday afternoon.
“Unfortunately that meeting didn’t go very well,” said Councilwoman Christi Cox, chair of the justice and public safety committee hosting both parties.
Cox said minds were made up before discussions could take place on the best path forward.
“We left that meeting without any resolution to that, and actually didn’t get to much discussion because the problem had already happened and folks had already gotten entrenched into their positions,” she said.
The issue first came to Council as the group was prepared to start the approval process on a finance agreement for the new station. In hindsight, there may have been an opportunity, Cox said, for the city to work with Riverview’s special tax board that oversees spending of the local tax for fire protection.
“That maybe would have allowed for a better environment for discussion,” she said. “And what ended up happening is what I’m afraid is happening in some other areas with different issues.”
Fire protection, in particular, has been a topic lately for the county. There are insurance and other issues with fire tax boards. In Lake Wylie, the Bethel Volunteer Fire Department and the fire tax board there are at odds on the need for a new paid fire chief. The department feels it should handle day-to-day operations of fire protection with the tax board more as an oversight group. The tax board feels it should make any funding decisions necessary to maintain or improve local fire protection.
“We’ve got an issue that’s coming up in, where is the authority going to be, which way we’re going to move,” Cox said.
Council hired a consultant to come in and look at the fire issues facing the county. The county manager intends to send a letter to all tax district boards in the county, and all fire agencies represented, asking that they “not make any decisions that would dramatically impact the county for the next six months,” Cox said, as the consultant completes that work.
Councilman Bruce Henderson represents the Lake Wylie area. On the issue of who has operational fire protection control in his area, Henderson points to the ordinance creating the special fire tax districts. It states those tax boards, comprised of citizens from the taxed area, have final say.
“There’s been legal consultation,” Henderson said. “There’s been legal questions asked based on current law, current ordinance, that allows them to take the bull by the horn and basically do what we asked them to do.”
In Lake Wylie, siding with the tax board would mean a new paid fire chief starting Jan. 1, 2017. For Riverview, it would mean the department and Tega Cay could make its case, but the citizen tax board would decide which route to take.
Cox asked that the Riverview decision be included in the work sent to the consultant, meaning it could be six months or more before a decision. County leaders say the department can continue working toward their new station, but final approval likely won’t come for a while.
They also say the idea isn’t to pick sides, but to pick the best routes forward for fire service in the county.
“We want to see how to best serve, how to best provide the fire protection in that area wherever it comes from, and we would love for everybody to be in the same room to talk about that,” Councilman Chad Williams, who represents part of Fort Mill Township, said after the committee meeting Monday.
“And we did not have that today.”
John Marks: 803-831-8166, @JohnFMTimes
