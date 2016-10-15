Ben Fenwick wins 2 SC swim title for Fort

Fort Mill High School swimmer Ben Fenwick won two South Carolina 5A state swimming titles at the SC prep championships in Columbia Friday night.
Olivia Thomas at Jr. Grand Nationals

Fort Mill High School freshman Olivia Thomas placed fifth in the Junior Grand National two-baton, sixth in three-baton, eighth in advanced strut and eighth in rhythmic during the America’s Youth on Parade, or AYOP, contest July 26 through July 30 at the University of Notre Dame.

