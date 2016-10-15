Christi Csonka wanted to try a creative approach to motivate her sixth grade art class at Banks Trail Middle School. The result was described by the teacher as getting "permission to vandalize the school."
Parents of special needs children who use an all-inclusive park in Charlotte attended a recent town council meeting to make the case for an inclusive playground in Fort Mill. They say a new site will work, or simple changes can be made to an existing park or parks.
This surveillance video released by the Fort Mill Police Department shows three suspects smashing a car into JJ Aim Right Gunshop on Massey Street in downtown Fort Mill. One of them jumped out of the car and stole seven handguns before all the suspects fled in another vehicle.
Fort Mill High School freshman Olivia Thomas placed fifth in the Junior Grand National two-baton, sixth in three-baton, eighth in advanced strut and eighth in rhythmic during the America’s Youth on Parade, or AYOP, contest July 26 through July 30 at the University of Notre Dame.
Nickerson, 4, is an orphan and a sponsor child of the Cherikos family of Tega Cay. Michelle Cherikos, a former Strawberry pageant title holder, volunteers with Give Hope Global, a faith-oriented non-profit based in Fort Mill.