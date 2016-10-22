Fort Mill Times

Bands from Fort Mill, Nation Ford high schools continue march toward a championship

Staff report

The Fort Mill and Nation Ford high school marching bands finished fourth and fifth, respectively, at the Bands of America Regional Championship held Oct. 15 at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Twenty-eight bands from seven states competed.

South Carolina bands took five of the top 10 placements:

1—Dobyns-Bennett, TN (84.40)

2—JF Byrnes, SC (81.40)

3—Panther Creek, NC (79.90)

4—Fort Mill, SC (79.75)

5—Nation Ford, SC (77.70)

6—Bassett, VA (76.30)

7—Cary, NC (74.75)

8—Cape Fear, NC (74.35)

9—Boiling Springs, SC (72.80)

10—River Bluff, SC (72.65)

This weekend, the Nation Ford Band is performing in the South Carolina 4-A Upper State Championships at Boiling Springs while Fort Mill is using Saturday as a rehearsal day ahead of competing in a 28-band, multi-state competition Oct. 29 at Appalachian State University.

