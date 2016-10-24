20-somethings vie for SC House District 45 seat

When Fort Mill Township voters go to the polls Nov. 8, they will have the opportunity to elect S.C. House representatives. Residents in Dist. 45 will choose between Democrat Tyler Mitchell and Republican Brandon Newton. Both are first-time candidates vying to succeed incumbent Republican Deborah Long, who declined to seek re-election.
We asked all the candidates to share their views on several issues important to voters across the state: Act. 388, which shifted public education funding from residential property tax to sales tax and left many schools, including in Fort Mill Township, underfunded; The possibility of raising the state’s fuel tax to help pay for needed road and bridge projects; Their thoughts on following the lead of other states and legalizing cannabis for medical and/or recreational use.
Here’s what they had to say:
On the issues
Mitchell said he thinks Act 388 simply does not work and there needs to be a better way to keep the wealth from our government in the school systems. He said because the S.C. Supreme Court has effectively ruled it unconstitutional – the state’s high court ordered the legislature to to find a more equitable formula for funding public schools, particularly the state’s poorest districts – there is no reason not to overturn Act 388.
Newton said Act 388, passed by the state legislature in 2006, served its purpose for a time, but it’s now putting an unnecessary burden on the school systems and government. If elected, Newton said, he would move for flexibility away from the act, which restricts property tax.
On the fuel tax and roads, Mitchell said he is in favor of a comprehensive roads plan and thinks it’s a two-tier solution – funding from a newly created infrastructure bank and a fundamental realignment with the DOT where projects are prioritized and done in the most efficient way possible.
On raising the fuel tax, one of the lowest in the U.S., Newton said “I don’t think we have much of a choice.” The SCDOT is in charge of road and bridge projects and Newton said although he believes steps have been taken to reform the agency, would would like to continue discussions and find ways to make the agency more efficient.
On legalizing marijuana, Newton is in favor of medical marijuana usage if it’s regulated and restricted, but thinks the legalization of recreational use is a decade or two away for South Carolina.
Mitchell said the issue with legalizing marijuana is good for medical use if recipients still have to go to multiple doctors and only have it available through certain pharmacies. He said he personally knows a few military veterans who smoke medical marijuana, and for them and people who need it medically, it should be allowed – under tight scrutiny.
Main goals
Mitchell: Roads and infrastructure need to be better maintained, Mitchell said, and he wants to see SCDOT held to higher standards. He also said he wants to find a way to generate more revenue for public schools, particularly the poorest districts.
Newton: He also cites state funding for infrastructure and public schools, but also said he wants S.C. to fight for more federal funding of university systems. He said USC-Lancaster doesn’t get nearly enough funding as the state’s other two-year schools and he’d like to push for that to change.
They said it
Mitchell: “There’s a stereotype out there and, whether warranted or not, that millennials are completely disengaged from the political process, but this race shows that’s not necessarily true. We look at age as a shorthand for experience and aptitude for the job, but I would like to think the events of my life professionally and personally have prepared me more so that the average 23 year old.”
“We need a comprehensive roads bill. We haven’t had a comprehensive road plan in our state since before Michael Jackson’s ‘Bad’ album came out,” he said.
Newton: “We have one of the lowest gas taxes in the country and yet one of the largest state-maintained road systems in the country and we haven’t raised since the 1980s. It gets to be a math problem.”
“I think age is just a number. If people look at my qualifications and principles, age is not something that you should judge something on. I have the qualifications and principles to do this job effectively.”
On the money
Mitchell has generated $6,309.30 in contributions during his campaign and has listed expenditures of $2,006.39.
Newton has raised $19,434.29 with the help of a $6,000 loan and has reported expenditures of $5,801.42, including a $5,000 retainer fee with Starboard Communications.
Looking ahead
No matter which candidiate wins, the representative elect will be one of the youngest in the state and not even half the age of incumbent Republican Doborah Long, 61, who first won the seat in 2008 and has held it since.
Who are they?
Tyler Mitchell
Mitchell, 23, attended Indian Land schools in the Lancaster County School District system from elementary through high school. Upon graduation, he attended The Citadel, where he earned his degree. Mitchell is currently in law school and has previous political experience working with former Sen. Kay Hagen, D-N.C., and with the British Parliament on a 90-day fellowship obtained through the Citadel.
Brandon Newton
Newton, 22, is the manager of student life at USC-Lancaster and has spent his life in Lancaster County, having graduated from Lancaster High School and attending USC-Lancaster before earning two degrees from the University of South Carolina. Newton has served with the Lancaster County Republican Party for the past two years.
