What’s next for Nation Ford High?

The Nation Ford High School Marching Band won its sixth South Carolina state championship Saturday at Spring Valley High School. Nation Ford won in the 4-A division.
Nation Ford, the defending 2015 state champions, won the South Carolina Band Directors Association Class 4-A Upper State championship last Saturday at Boiling Springs High School in Spartanburg. NaFo, which opened in 2007, earned a score of 93.600 Saturday. River Bluff High School was second with 93.300 and Blythewood High School was third with at 91.150.
In addition to winning the state championship, Nation Ford also won the award for Best Visual performance.
Two other York County schools placed. York was fifth (89.250), followed by Northwestern (88.650).
Next up for Nation Ford is a Bands of America competition in Indianapolis.
