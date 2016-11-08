Fort Mill voters speak out on Election Day

Connor Monteruil, an eighth grade student at Gold Hill Middle School in Tega Cay, South Carolina, is an aspiring football coach who got his first taste of coaching action when he called the first play for Fort Mill High's JV team in a rivalry game against Nation Ford High.
The Community Interfaith Coalition, a collection of church, civic and nonprofit groups mainly in Fort Mill and Tega Cay, held its first public event Wednesday with a First Responders Appreciation Breakfast. They flipped pancakes, scrambled eggs and spooned out fruit for several local agencies. They even made takeout boxes for delivery to local fire stations.
The Jansen family of Fort Mill has received tons of support from neighbors, family, friends and others in the Fort Mill community. Sugar Creek Elementary School held a Shark Strong for Wren day, raising $850 for Levine’s.