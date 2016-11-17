Cops: Suspects in Fort Mill smash and grab caught on video

Authorities are looking for leads on two suspects who broke into an electronics repair shop last weekend and made off with more than $80,000 in merchandise.
A video of the smash and grab burglary last Saturday, November 12, at Wireless Medics in a strip mall at 2000 S.C. 160 West, Fort Mill shows two suspects shattering the glass front door and walking into the shop. The burglars took $82,000 in cell phones and tablets, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office, which supplied the surveillance camera video.
Anyone who can help identity the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers of York County at 1-877-409-4321 or the YCSO at 803-628-3059.
