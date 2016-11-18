Guess what this Fort Mill teenager has planned for her Thanksgiving

Seizing a once in a lifetime chance runs in Fort Mill High School dancer Courtney Zeidner’s family.
Zeidner, Fort Mill High School dance team captain, has been invited to perform in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, where she will enjoy a week in the city with top dancers and cheerleaders from around the country.
“I’m really excited to go,” she said. “I love New York City.”
Zeidner, 17, is following in her sister Kelly’s footsteps. Kelly, a former team captain herself, marched in the parade four years ago.
“I wanted to do it after her,” Zeidner said. “I’ve never had an opportunity like this.”
She received the invitation while attending a Universal Dance Association camp at Wake Forest University with the Fort Mill High School dance team in July. Spirit of America Productions directs the hundreds of senior captains, co-captains and officers who get to dance in the 87th annual parade.
“I am so proud of the amazing leader Courtney has become,” Fort Mill dance coach Liz Dukes said. “I think this an awesome way to reward her for her dedication to this team. She is not only a phenomenal dancer, but a true role model for all of her teammates.”
Zeidner has been dancing since she was 3 years old and said along, with her sister, her parents and educators are among her inspirations.
“I had really great teachers that made it fun for me,” she said. “I’m really happy that my parents are excited for me to do it, too.”
Zeidner’s mother Corinne said both her daughters worked hard to get the chance to perform in New York City.
“We’re very fortunate,” she said. “We are very proud of her. It’s going to be a special holiday for us.”
Corinne said her daughter is one of just a few dancers from South Carolina who be in the parade.
“She’s danced all of her life and she’s earned it,” she said. “It’s a lot of hard work.”
Zeidner is wrapping up her senior year at Fort Mill High School, but said she will continue with dance at the University of Mississippi, where she hopes to become a Rebelette.
“I don’t want to stop dancing,” she said. “I like being on stage.”
