Fort Mill’s young ‘chefs’ tell us how to cook a turkey for Thanksgiving

Roast it, bake, broil, grill or fry it? As Thanksgiving approaches, we talked turkey with local tykes and asked them to tell us how to properly prepare the traditional holiday fowl. Here’s what they had to say:
From Nikki Letterhos’ first grade class at Springfield Elementary School:
This is how you cook a Turkey. First you cil the turkey. Next you pot the turkey in the uvin. Then you tak the turker at uv the uvin and pot sot and pepr. Finally you eet the Turkey.
Kingsley Hart
First you get a turkey. Next you cook the turkey. Then you put a filing. Finally you poot pepper on the turkey you mite want to add some sids, get a sesuning, deorashons to make it look like a turkey.
Mia Ancevic
First you bie a turkey at the stor. Then you go bak to your home and you kuc it on the gil. Next you srv it on the table. Finally you eat it.
Morgan O’Brien
First get the turkey. Next open the stove Then you put the turkey in the stove. Finally you get it out.
Kirten Crace
First you put the turkey in the micrwav Next you get the turkey awt of the micrwav then cut the turkey finally it is turkey to eat!
Leila Medic
How to cook a Turkey. First I put it in the uvine to cook. Next you take it alte uve the uvine. Then you thopitup. Finally we ate it or make a prde and ask peple ofe thaye ytot to come to youe prde being food becus you will be huop.
Brenon Field
First you go to the stor and git the turkey. Then you go hom then you cook the turkey win then turkey is dun. You tak it owt uv the uvin. Then you cut it up then you put sessaning on the turkey it will smel god then you etee it youm youm.
Elizabeth White
First you Kut it weth a kit Next you put it on the plat then you put it in the makwath Finally you eat it.
Logan Thames
Fist yoo gt a trke ten yo soos too bot oon the sac then go hom too coc it wen yo coo it afbr yo cooc it yo can et it.
Kallie Burgess
First you get a turkey from the stor. Next you get a turkey icstowtr. Then you get a plat. Finally you put it in the ufin.
Lauren Tessener
First you go to the stor and biy it Next you bring it hom and cook. It thin you put it in the uvin and eat it.
Victoria Miller
First you Get the ingredeins. Next you make the Turkey. Then you are omost dune. Finally you can eat.
Salma Omar
How to Cook a Turkey. First! You! Need the Turkey you cook the Turkey! You wath for 50 menit! Then you cont thye sene! You eat…it!?
Graham Lee
First look at the dreshins then… you put all hath of the ingreeins inside of a pan put the pan on the stov and you cook. And finally you will eat it.
Makayla Smith
First you get out the meat. Next you put it in the mykerwave. Then you get your silverwhere. Finally you yous your silverwhere to eat it!
Gavin Wolfe
First you get a turkey. Next you cook it up. Then you put the turkey sos on it. Finally you are dun.
Luke Chambers
Wen you make a turkey you ned a gril to put the turkey on the gril next youtrn on the gril and put the turkey on finly EAT!
Cooper Cline
First yu haf to have a Turkey. Then you to pote it in the uvine for a keupol minis. Next you tack it awt. Finally you can aet it.
Jakob Drager
Fid a Turkey. Then put it in the uven./ Then put on sos. Put it on a plat for two menese.
Marlon Cano Sanchez
First you putu the Turkey in the fiying pan. Next you putu spises. Then you putu sum sot. Finally you take the Turkey out.
Gabriel Holbrook
From Ellie Thomas’ second grade class Riverview Elementary School
I would buy some turkey meat. Then after that I woud put it in the ovine four a hour in a half. Then after a half in a hour I would take the turkey out And I would let it cool off thin I would eat it.
Ian Choate
Firt you put it in the griel. Next you Drop it in a pan and then you put srup on the turkey to make it tast really sweet. And then you get the red thing muneth the beck and you try the red thing. And then you cut the turkey and you put mustered on the hert and the beck and the eyeball and you taest it if it tast good then you eat it if it does not taast good then you have to make it agin. Thats how you make a turkey.
Paige Snell
First I got some igredids. They are chikin, turkey, flower. Next you get a sbonue and a boal to. Then I put the chikin and torkey in the boal and put the flower on them. And put it in the ofin.
Teagan Edwards
First I will add some salt. Next I will add some vanllue. Then I will add some pepers. Finally I will add some spice. Next I will add some milk. Then I will add some of my eggs like two or three eggs. Next I will add some meat. Next I will cook the turkey. Finally I will take out the bones and cut the turky up. Last I will srve my family and eat it for thanksgiving.
Julianna Kehl
First you kile a turkey Next you cut it opin. Then you pole its orgins Last you coke it. Finally you eat it.
Harry Brooks
First you buy a turkey next you take out the orgains and stuff cook it in the oven. Then you take it out with cooking mittens and let it cool off finally you glaze it and enjoy it.
Isla Suzara
First you find a turkey and kill it. Next you put it in a pot and roast it. Then you cook it. Last you take the bones out finlly you can eat the turkey.
Ayden Ryan
First you put it in a bule. Then you put lots of cheese. Next you chop it to picese. Last you put it in the ovin.
Nolan Hall
First you buy the turkey. Gobble next you put it in the oven for 21 minets. Then you take out and leave it by the window and let it cool off and then you take and cut it open and fill it with stuffing then you put it on a plate and make look all facy last you put it on a table
Catherine Hunter
Firf poot the turkey in the sesin. Tak it out Lost eat it.
Kemarion Jackson
First put it in the oven then wate then take it out of the oven then eat it. Mabey you can make a turkey and take it outside and tak to turke. The turkey in the are and see if it toche the sun.
James Palmer
First you get the turkey. Next you put the turkey in the uven. Then you take it out of the uven and put it on the tabol. Last you eat the turkey and when your doun you put the bones in the trash can and put the dishes in the dish washer to clean it
Parker Helms
First you get the turkey then. Put it in the uvane. When you duon you sot and paper and tast how you make a turkey.
Jason Hale
First, you get a turkey. Then, you rub butter to the skin of the turkey. Next, you cook it in the oven for how crispy you like the turkey. After that, you take the turkey out of the oven and let it cool just so it’s not to hot or cold. Then, you add spice to your turkey. Finally, you add whatever else you like on your turkey.
Lauren Roszak
Fist I use a pan and a stov to make the turkey. Next I put the turkey in their. Then I puted I on 60 so the turkey to be hot then if it was hot I wood put I on the top stov then I wood turn the stov of then let it cool down. Last when it is not hot put it on the table then you and the familly eat
Xavier Williamson
You will need some paper and sume salt and you wille have to take the juse out of the turkey and have you will have to put some red pare and sume manse on and put sume anle on it and you can put it in the unfene and you can eat it wan is conce and its atn.
Kathryn Stark
First you set it for 20 minutes then you put kechup on it and musturd and a banna pill and one more thing put a fether one it then you are done
Asher Terry
Fist you heve to got a turkey and next you heve to cook it and then you heve to stoped cooking last you heve to cut it and finally you can eat it.
Ja’Correan Feaster
First you would find a frozen turky and buy it. Next you would add ingredients, like salt and pepper. Then you would put it in the oven and type in whatever time you need to put in. Then you would cut it for little kids. Last you would eat it (of corse.)
Sadie Davis
First go hunting and kill a turkey to eat. Next slap it on a pan dead or alive. Then take it out of the oven it’s hot find someone sick to blow off all the hotness. Finllay bit in to an turkey with sickness and alive hot nasty turkey.
Leya Burnette
First buy a turkey. Then put it in the oven for some miunets. Then pull it out. Then last season it then the turkey will be done.
Wayden Uter
First chech a turkey. Next cut the legs head and the wegs. Then shave the fethers off. Last cook the turkey for in one hunr.
Caroline Gaither
From Jasmine Gipson’s kindergarten class at Doby’s Bridge Elementary School:
My stlre is ubat hal to cook a turkey. First, you poot a eg in. Next, you poot it in the uvn. Then, you tak it alt uf the uvn. Last, you get it alt uf the uvn. Bat it wus yuem.
Timothy DeKoker
We mak a turkey. First we cook it in a pot. Next, we let the turkey cl off. It is mext wef brown and orange. It has b_s in it. I love turkey.
James Brayden Cassidy
Dow you no h_w to cook a turkey. First, you haf to cech it. Next, you cook it. Then, t_c it o_t uv the uvn. Last, you git to _t it. I am sow glad.
Isabelle Wright
Do you no haw to mak a turkey. First, you have to put brown stuf. Next, you put ve-dbles. Then you put bons. Last you put it in the uvin. We set up the table. I put the napkins. Then I put awt the plets. Then we git to et the turkey. Afdr we et the turkey. We et dinr.
Lena D’Orso
I now how to mak a turkey. First, my mom pot veht a bulv in to the pan. Next, my mom pot the turkey in sid the pan. Then, we set up the table. I pot the plas on the tabl. I like turkey. I hep pot up the nasin. Last, we took a biet. I wt to bed. I trnd my lit off.
Serenity Livingston
I am making a turkey today. Frist, I get the turkey out. Next, we cook the turkey. Then my mommy put’s all her love in it. And she put’s tecshtr in it. Last we have it for our fest. It was a graet day. It was thank’s giving. I love thanks giving.
Olivia Griffin
My store is a bat hao to cook a turkey. First, I prt sum __rgr. Next, I prt sum w__d__. Then I mixt the turkey. Last I prt the turkey in the uvn. I wwnt to tel you dat I nefr cook a turkey.
Matthew Cardona
From Jennifer Brailsford and Jeannine Bruce’s kindergarten class at Springfield Elementary School
We pot stofing in the turkey. We biy it in the grgsore stor. I love it gst the way it is.
Mikayla
We lik to cuc turk becao it is so delesh. We lik to put on choclt.
Maddison
We go to the stor ad cook it. The you et it.
Kendall
I go to the stor to gat it. I go home and pat it in the oven then eat it.
Katarina
How do you cook a turkey? Pi it in the uvn 5 mit tn we et it.
Bryce
I go to the strre and I cook. And we put pepr on it. We put it in the uvn for 5 minits.
Laia
“You get a turkey from the pet store. He talks and I freak out! My dad cuts it up and makes it into meat then my mom makes meat inside of it and cuts his neck off. The turkey turns into a chef turkey and puts a chef hat on. Then we eat him.”
Landen
“You just buy some turkey and then cook it in the stove. Cook for 20 minutes. Put some sauce on it. Then eat it!”
Ashaika
“Get a turkey from the store. Put salt on it. Cook it in the oven for 10 minutes. Take it out and eat it.”
Alli
“You get a turkey from the grocery store. Then you bring it home. Put some sugar and barbeque sauce on it. Put it in the oven for 8 minutes. Then we eat it with ketchup, salt, and pepper.”
Olivia
“You get meat and put some sugar and some cheese on it. Put it on the table and we eat it.”
Cole
“You get a turkey at Publix. Stuff it with potatoes and carrots. Put it in the oven and then you wait for friends that are coming. Cook it for 2 minutes or an hour. Take it out of the oven and wait. Then eat it with family and friends that came.”
Allison
“First you buy a turkey at Publix. Put some vegetables and carrots and some sauce on it. Put it in the oven for like 10 minutes to cook. Then we eat it!”
Xanty
“First you put the turkey juice inside and put it in the oven for 69 hours. Then you eat it and say, “Happy Thanksgiving!””
Brycen
“You take a gun and you kill a turkey. Take off the feathers and clean it up. Put pepper and salt on it. You put it in the oven. It needs to be burning and cook it for 40 minutes. Take out the bones and cut it in half and eat it.”
Ian
“Put some tomato sauce on the turkey and some pepper. Put it in the oven for 30 seconds. The oven needs to be very hot. Cool it down and put some cheese on it and then we taste it and it’s really good.”
Summer
“You get a turkey from the store. You bring it home. Put salt and pepper on it and put it into the oven. Cook for 15 minutes on 20 degrees. Open the oven up and get it out. Then you take a slice and you eat it.”
Mirna
“Get a turkey from the store. Cook it for 40 minutes. Put some cheese and macaroni on it and eat it.”
Paige
“Get a turkey from the turkey store. Put some orange juice on it. Put some salt and pepper on it. Put it in the oven on 8 degrees for 7 minutes. Take it out and eat it.”
Marly
“Get a turkey from the grocery store. Cut it up and put garlic on it. Put it in the oven for 5 minutes and then eat it.”
Jagger
“Get a turkey from a turkey store. Take off some pieces and then put some cheese and pepper on it. Put it in the oven. The pepper starts to get a little flat on it and the cheese melts. Cook it 10 hours. Take it out and put some pepperoni and some more cheese on it. Then you eat it.”
Kayden
“Get a turkey from the grocery store. Take it out of the bag and open it. Put some chocolate and some applesauce on it. Put it on the grill for 6 minutes. Then you eat it on the picnic table.”
B.
“Get a turkey at the grocery store. Put salt on it because it is yummy and some seasoning. Add some nuts on top. Put it in the stove and cook it for 1 day. Cook it up and eat it.”
Josh
“Get a turkey from the store. Open it and cut it. Cook it in the oven for 5 hours. Then we eat it.
Chase
From Amanda Rider’s second grade class at Tega Cay Elementary School:
This is how to cook a turky: first, you catch the turkey. Then you bring it home. Next you stuff the turky. After that you cook the turkey. Last you eat the turkey.
Wyatt States
First buy a Turkey. Then take it home. When you get home take out they Turkey. Then take a pan and spray it with cooking spray. Place the Turkey into the pan. Then gloss it. After put it in the oven. When you take it out place boiled vegetables around the Turkey. When your done you have a perfect Turkey.
Cameron Kovas
You buy the turkey you get the supplies. You put it in oven for 10-20 minites and when its done go and ahad and set it up with your Thanksgiving dinner.
Colin Howe
First, Get a turkey. Then, Rost it. After that, take the bons out. 1. Finily, Eat it.
Frankie Cox
1. Cach a turkey. 2. Tacke it home. 3. Put it in the oven. 4. Trn the oven on. 5. Lett it coock. 6. Tacke it out. 7.Cut it. 8. Eat it
Chloe Nielsen
You get the ingrteins. You need a turkey and somethings you won’t put on it. Then you bake the turkey but first you stuff turkey. Then you eat the turkey. Yummy! Happy thankgiveing!
Brennan Chwaszczewski
First Put the turkey in the oven. Second get the turkey out of the oven and let the turkey coll off. Next cut the turkey in pesies like you cut ham. Last put pesies of turkey on evreyones plate.
Ethan Stout
1. Git the turkey from the store. 2 Un rap the turkey 3. Clen the TURKEY. 4. Put the TURKEY in the uven to Bake. 5. Win the turkey is done Bakeing put sesin on it. 6. Win you dow that it is time to eat the Turkey. ☺
Beckham Boggess
First, preheat oven to 400F. Then, sprinkle some salt and pepper on the turkey. When the oven is ready, put a thrmomiter in the turkey and put it in the oven. Bake for 30 minutes. When it is done, put it on a platter. Then put the platter on the able. Set the table and the turkey is ready! Enjoy!
Aliza Gurbani
First by a dead turkey. Next wash the turkey. An if you like you can put a sesaning on it. Then put it into the ofen. Last take the turkey out of the ofen. An eat it. An that is how you make a turkey.
Catherine Para
First you get a turkey and then you cook it in the uven then you cut it with a nife and then you eat it but dot eat the bone.
Christian Meyer
First get a turkey. Then put all of the spiceis or peper on it. Nest put it in the ofin. Last let it cool down.
Caroline Wey
First get some sesoning and a turkey (don’t have to have sesoning). Then get a tray with oil on the tray. Second put the turkey on the tray. Put the sesonings on the turkey if you wanted sesoning. Then put it in the oven for about 30 minities. When its ready, take it out and there you go!
Lillian Wiley
First, I put stuffing in the top of the turkey. Then, we put it in the oven for two hours. Then, we let it cool off. Last, we eat the turkey. Chomp. Chomp. CHOMP!
Steele Brown
1. Buy or catch a turky. 2. Then clean the turky. 3. And stuff it. 4. Also put sause on it. 5. Finally put parsley on it if you have to.
Campbell Wilcox
Firet you get a turckey. Then preheat the oven to 100F. Next put it in a dish. Then stuf it with food. Then, put spice on it. Last put it in for an hour. Then oyu have a turkey.
Nora Womble
First. Get 2 eggs. Crack them. Second. Get seasoning. Third. Mix it up. Fourth. Put it in the oven. Fifh. Take it out. Sixth. You have a turkey.
Rhys Ivens-Brown
First put the turkey in the oven set the time to 20:00. Seckond turn on the oven and wait. Then when its done cut it up. Last eat the turkey.
Nate Perry
First buy a turkey. Then you cook the turkey. After that you stuff the turkey. Finally you cook it agian and eat.
Taylor Pattison
1. You get a turkey from a stor. 2. Put on sesnings. 3. Put in the stufing. 4. Make shur that all the stufings are in. 5. Put the turkey in the oven. 6. Make shur the turkey is cooknd right.
Mallory Jaques
From Kendall Tough’s first grade class at Gold Hill Elementary School:
How Do You Cook a Turkey?
First I go to The Farm. Next I Bring It bac hom and put stufing In It and put drasing In It. Thin put It In The uven for 5. minits. Thin you et It.
Vishruth Pulikollu
First get the Turkey, drive it to youre home. Than put the turkey in the oven. Mayc it HoT. Last than tac it out of the oven than eat it with a forc and a nife.
Lauren Pak
First I went to the stor I Jrove home. Next I went home then I pot the trke on the Grel. Third was a mashine that spind the trke on the Grel. When the trke is don you col it off then you cot it. finle you eat it.
Jonathan Faylo
First I went to the store with my mom. Then I took it home and my mom cooked it and put it in the oven for 1 ower. Then me and my family ate it.
Annabel Aranha
First we go to the farmme and get the trkey. Next we koke the trkey for ten minits and then we pol the bons out. Last we eat the trkey.
Tyler Fitzgerald
First I help my mom with the turkey. we put sum sos on the turkey. Next we wait for 25 minits in the ovin. Last we eat it.
Bryson Harris-Myers
First you cach the turke and dive home with the turkey. Next you tack off the wings and tack out the bounes and clan it. Last my pariants put the turkey in the havin for a minite. tean you eat it.
Camiella Lee
First the turkey is dead. Next cook the Turkey in a uvin and cook it for 10 minits. Last eat the Turkey.
Maksim Nikolov
First I went to the stor and bid it for 70 dollors and drov to my House with the turkey. Next I started the ovin for 12m and cookd it for 60s and cook it. I drest it up in a soot and a sckarf and shoos. Last I ate it.
Aubrey Rouse
First driv to the stor and get a turkee. Next dekorat it. Pot on the sos on it. Last put it in the uvin for a haf and awor. tak it uwt and eat it.
Matteo Lee
First I do not eat turkey. I eat duck. My mom gets duck. Next my mom puts tamato on the duck and puts it in the uvin for one hour. My mom takes it out then we eat it.
Porter McGuirt
First we go to get a lot of turkey my mom gets the buter. Next we go home and then we cook the turkey in the uvin and we make it for one awer and two minits. Then we tack it out of the uvin then we put eneything we want on the turkey.
Andrew Cook
First we by the Turky at the store. Then we got on the car. Then we cook the turkey at the avan. Then we wated. Then it is ready.
Sonu Bandameedapalli
First I go to the stor to biye the turkee. Then I go home in my car. Next I unrap it win im home. Win I unrap it I put it in the stov. Win its in the stov I trn it on and it has to be hot and you put it in for 1 owr. Last I tak it owt. Win I tak it owt I let it cool of. Then I eat it.
Jude Ayers
First bie the trkee and bring the trkee home. Kerey it. Next stuf the trkee and dres the trkee. That mens poot food in the trkee. Last poot the trkee in the pan and set the timr for 1 awr and eat the trkee weth a fork then eat the trkee.
Elliot Morabito
First me and my mom went to the stor and we got turkey. Next we tuk the turkey home and my mom kukd it in the uvin for 30 minits. Last tack the turkey out of the uvin and you can eat it!
Akshar Katta
First I went to hunt. I sed, “That looks yumme.” We put it in the car. Next I went home. I put it in the uvin. It has to be hot. It tuck 4 minits. Last, people came over and ate the Turkey.
Bailey Reinking
First, I don’t eat turkey. I eat fish. My dad cooks the fish in the ovin. Then I eat the fish with my mommy and my dad.
Chaz Duchatellier
First add water then add salt and next add turkey in pan. Next we add turkey in the pan. To cook it you put the turkey in the oven. Last you take out the turkey and put in the plate to eat.
Archita Dabade
From Claire Honeycutt’s first grade class at Tega Cay Elementary School:
I will kill it and cook it in the ovin. Then I will kut it so my hol family can have it. Yummy.
Peter Escudero
First, you shoot it. Next, you take the fethers off. Last you cook it in a big pot.
Robert Lumpkin
First you git a turkey. Win you are dnun you kuk the turkey. Then you eat It.
Juliana Moon
First, you get a turkey. Then you cook it. Last, you Eat it. When your Done you Do the same thing and Eat.
Archer Jaeckli
You cut the turkey and crk the turkey. Make the turkey good.
Sarah Jo Benvenuto
First you kil it. Cook it. Pt sowt on it.
Peter Maree
First cil the trkey. Wash it and dry it. Cook it. Slise it and take the goblr out. Take out the fethrs and cook it agen. And servit to your famlee.
Kylie Mathis
First, you get a turkey. Then you can cook it in the oven for 36 min and 44 sec. then you take it out (with a mittin!) Then you can put any flovor you want! Salt, garlick, and any oter sesaning you’d like.
Morgan Nance
Put a turkey in the pot. Put paint in the pot. Put blue in the pot. Put a pot in the pot.
Nate Sholl
First you go to the store to get the turkey. Next you cook the turkey. The oven is the best thing to use. Next you are ready to eat!
Sophia Boucher
First, I will bacit. When it is don I will cot it. Nxet I put solt and seacon on it.
Austin Liberatore
First, you cut the turkey. Next you cuce the turkey. Last but not leact, you ate the turkey.
Aleksander Morales
Use eggs, use chicn, use flawr, use kissis, use hugs.
Lucy Blank
First I wold put a turkey in the pot. Next I wold kulk it up. Last I wold het it up.
Nicholas Razum
First you find a big ham and then you put it in the uven. And then you wate for 10 secons when it is dun. Then you take it out of the uven and then it is dun!
Kendall Grace Clark
First you take of the feathers. Next you put some ingreadents on the turkey. Last you cook it. That is the way my family does it. I will tell you a funny way to cook a turkey. First take his or her hat off. Next you cut off his or her feet off. Last you shave it.
Agnes Zilinskaite
This is how you make a turkey! You hach a turkey that moves then you cook the turkey. And then you eat it. Yum, Yum, Yum. It tastes so good! You should git some turkey. Any you should try it. This is…fun! I love thanksgiving. Thanksgiving is the best holiday ever!
Leilani Vesterfelt
From Kelly Yates’ kindergarten class at Riverview Elementary:
First cech a turkey. Next pluk its fedz. Then spekl rosemary aed salt. Last coc in a uvin.
Madeleine Benner
Frst you trn on the ovin to 308˚. Next you put the turkey in the pan. Then you put the turkey in the oven. Last you rosst it for 3 hawrs.
Paul Ciotoli
Frst I will go to the stor. Then I will cook it. Next I will cut the turkey. Now I can et it.
Morgan Spencer
1. Kill the turkey. 2. Pluck the feathers 3. Get the eyes out. 4. Cook it in the oven
Adamae Stewart
First catch the turkey. Naxt cut the turkey up. Then clean it off with wuter. Last cook him for 100 minutes. EAT IT UP!
Ja’Cadon Johnson-Neal
First you cech the turkey. And thn you breg the turkey Hom. Next you wash and gri it. And then you put the turkey in the uvin.
Michael Figueroa
In order to cook a turkey, first you wash it then you sason it. Next you roast it in the oven. Finally you take it out, serve it, and enjoy.
Lance Laury
1. First you pot gres nax pot the 2. Next, you got the turkey. 3 in the pan 4. Than pan the turkey in the oven last you cook the turkey for four hours.
Finley Randar
First, buy a turkey. Next, klen out the turkey. Then, stof the turkey wilth stofing. After, cook the turkey. Last, we et the turkey.
Mason King
First- Buy a turkey. Next- Take the bones out. Then-cook in the oven for 15 mins. Last-take it out and eat.
Shlok Maheshwari
First you are heat the oven. Next you season the turkey. Then you cook the turkey. Last you eat the turkey.
Lawson Roman
First you need to preheat the oven. Next, while the oven is heating up you need to prep the turkey with butter and seasoning. Then you will put the turkey in the oven and check it often. Lastly, you thank God and gobble gobble it all down!
Layla Sims
1 mit the turkey. 2 ad goik orl 3 ad cow cekn 4 bik ten mnuns
Mariah Lundy
First you wash the turkey. Next, put salt and pepper. Then cover it. Last put it in the oven.
Dominic Cole
Frst cut off the fethers. Next cut off the hed. Then bac it in the oven. Last cut it up. Put it on a plat and et it.
River Gregg
First you stuf it. Next bake the turkey. Then you eat. Last you clen up.
Madison Brancato
First mix 5 egg, milk, sald. Next, rub turkey with buttr. Then add cok and beas. Last bak turkey.
Wyatt Robertson
Frst yo get the ingrids. Necxt yo str. Then you pot it in a pan. Put it in the ovin. Last you tac it ot ov the ovin and the yo have a trci.
Reagan Mullinix
Frst a jug uv flowr. Next add a cup of sugr. Theen cuk it. Last tost it.
Parker Morren
From Rebecca Benvenuto’s second grade class at Tega Cay Elementary School:
You buy a turkey at Harris Teeter. 2. After you buy the turkey you put the sauce on the turkey. 3. Put the turkey in the oven. 4. Set oven for 700 F and 30 min. 5. Wait for turkey to cook if you get board play a game like UNO. 60 take turkey out of oven 7. Eat the yummy turkey. 8. That is how you cook a turkey.
Oliver C.
First you go to a store and buy a turkey. Then you go home and wash it then you stuf it with (the secret engreetent stuffing). Next you put it in the oven and put it on for 30 to 40 minits. Last take it out of the oven and srve. Injoy
Lila B.
First you go kill a turkey. Next you go home and start cooking. First put a cup of salt. Next add a dash of sugar. Then add the wet ingredeients. First add milk. Next add two eggs. Then mix all the ingredeints together. Then it’s time to add the turkey but befor you put the turkey in stuff it with mashed potatos. Then put it in carefuly. Then put it in the oven for 35 minites. Finally take it out let it cool and then… EAT IT!
Alexis H.
First, you go to the store and buy the turkey at Harast Teter, then, you stuff it with stuffing or mash potatoes. After that, you put it in the offen for 30 minutes and turn it on, after it is done, cut it into 11th, Then you eat it. yummy! yummy! yummy!
Levi B.
First you go to a sotre and buy one. then you bring it home. then you wash it. next you stuff it with (the secret ingedeince mas potatos). Then don’t forget to get all the bones out. Next you put it in the oven for 10 or 20 minets. Then take it out of the oven and Enjoy!
Kate Y.
First you get a shot gun, and go shoot a turkey. Next put some stuffing in the turkey. Then put it in the iven and set the timer for one hour and twnty-one minits. Wall you are wating play cech with your dad or mom or brother or sister. When you pole it out of the oven and put vejdbles around it. When you put the vejdbles around it put pucker butt on it and let it cool down.
Harry D.
First, you go to Harris Teeter and buy a turkey. Then, Cut the turkey and put in the oven for 30-35 minutes. Finally, Wait when it’s done eat. ENJOY!
Eli L.
How you cook a turkey. Is you first need the turkey then bring it home. You need to put the stuffing in you need to put it in the oven. For 30 minutes. While it is in the oven you can make potatos and drinks and soup also corn. And then take the turkey out then you r thanksgiving dinner is ready.
Finley B.
You biy a turkey. Now you stuf it with corn. Sprinkal a lemin on it. And sprinkal salt on it. Pot some oil on it and pot it in the uvin for 10 mins. And eat it with mash ptatsos.
Lyla D.
First you go the store and buy the turkey. When you get home you take the turkey out of the bag and place the turkey in the oven for 30 minutes. When you take the turkey out of the oven it will be hot.
Adela S.
First you get a Turkey. Next you cook it for 25 miniuts. Then you take it out of the uven and cut it with a knife in two pieces just like chicken. After you have a feast.
Jet S.
First get a turkey from the woods. Kill the turkey next you stuff the turkey. Then you put it on a pan. Put it in the oven for 30 minutes. Last take it out of the oven. Enjoy your turkey dinner.
Katelyn
How you get the turkey is you have to buy the turkey. Then you take the turkey out of the bag and you put it in the uven. You set it in the uven for about 25 min.
Gigi
You go to the stor and biy a turkey. You put the turkey in the ovin for 15 min. Then you wayt and you ready to eat.
Flora L.
First you by a turkey at the stor. Then you put it in the oven for three minets. Next you stuf it with a rooler. After that you let it cool for 15 miets. Finally you eat it.
Sydney D.
Buy a turkey. Then put it in the oven for 25 min. Then put salt in it. Stuff it with meat. Then eat the turkey.
Roman C.
First you go to the store to buy a turkey. Then you come home and unrap it. Put it in the oven and set the timer for 30 minutes. You wait until its done. Ones its done you get it out of the oven. You get a knife. You cut the turkey down the middle. You get the wish bone. Then you get all the meat and stuffing out. Then you put the meat and stuffing on a plate. Now you are ready to eat.
Cameron W.
From Laura Watkins’ second grade class at Gold Hill Elementary School
First you will take the featers off then cut it put it in a pot then put hot water on it then put salt on it then put it to cook then eat it.
Roger Polanco-Utrera
I well put sot on the turkey unyns. And I well chop the turkey.
Reagan Stainback
Find a turkey, throw it in the over. Bake it, cut the legs, cut the head tail and whigs. Make bacon out of it roast marshmallows over it.
Tristan Amico
I wold cook it. I wold put ranck dressing on it I wold put salt on it then I wold feed it to my dinosuars.
Zury Parker
To make a turkey frist get a turkey second open the bag last put stofing in the turkey then put the turkey in the avin.
Adriana Hernandez
First you by a turkey. Then you koke the turkey. Then you can pote pees in it. Then you can eat it.
Paisley Dove
You cook a turke by keeling the turke and by puring eggs and beter and you pout ketchp.
Emiliano Vazquez Diaz
First I wood kile it. And slis it up. Then I wood poot stufing in it. Last I wood poot it on the grile. It wood be dlishis for my gsts. But I wood git the hole chicine. Becse nowune wes there.
Delaney Markis
First buy a turkey. Then put the turkey in the over and set the timer to 1:50. Then take it out of the over. Then cut up pieces for your family and then you eat.
Brayden Grogan
First buy a turky at the stor. Nexst I will put it in the ovon till 20-35 then tack it out then what for it to cool of for 10 minits and last cut it and injoy your turky.
Audrey Whitmire
First you put all the sesaning on it. Next you put it in the oven. Last, you put it on a plate and then injoy your delicous turkey.
Keira Kearns
My recipe would be a little bit of grees and in it would be salt and pepper and I would pat the turkey and rub the turkey so the ingredeints can spred all around the turkey.
Connor Zambrano
Step 1. Find a turkey. Step 2. Capture the turkey. Step 3. Get a barbcue to cookturkey. Step 4. If you think it is yummy eat the turkey.
Cooper Mitchell
Kill the tukey and put the eggs into a cup and cook and bake and also eat!
Ayman Ali
First you find a turkey. And then you make a plan to get the turkey. Then you take the turkey home. Last you cook the turkey.
Dhara Patel
Take a turky and take the fethers off. Cut it open and put potatos inside unpealed. Cut the head off and put marshmelows inside then put it in the oven.
Rohan Kundra
I wold put shrgr and solt. Nexst I will do pepr. Loma bees. Mrshmlos.
Tierra Hayes
Mayby first you get the turkey. First you take out the stuf in it if there is any. Then you fill it in with stuf you want in it like friuts and stuf. Next you put it in the uven. After that it will be hot let it cool down. Finilly you eat it.
Dyumaan Choudhry
Frist you get a turkey from the stroy. Next you cook the turkey. Then you eat the turkey.
Kylie Johnson
Cut hed, ftbols, and fethers. 2) Cut feather off body. 3) Put in ovin and take out. 4)Put any spice
5) put veggie drogb
Teagan Green
First get a turkey. Sacant cut it. Third cook it. Fourth dekarat it. Fift plate it. Sixt eat it.
James Wachtel
I will get rotten turkey den I will cook it den take it out. Put it on a plate and with sait den I will gust then eat it.
Chase Miller
From Lisa Torre’s second grade class at Fort Mill Elementary School:
You have tod ckchu the turkey then you kill the prwr little turkey then you cook the turkey then have a denr you have to eat green benz btetw and ceikin
Terri Truesdale
First you buy the turkey from the store. Next you take the turkey out of the wraper. Then you put the turkey in the oven for 1 hour. If you want to stuff the turkey you cut open the top of the turkey and put what ever you want inside. and thats how you cook a TURKEY!
Natasha Kirkpatrick
First you buy the turkey at the store. You need to bring it home. Next you get the grill redy with stuffing like: mash patatos, sesening and other stuff you would put in a turkey. Then cook it for 1 hour. When it is redy you take it out and poke a hole in the mittle of it. Now you put the stuffing in the hole. Finlly you get some things to put on the side, join your family + EAT!
Adelyn Fura
First you get the turkey from the forist. Then you bring the terkey. Nexst you wosh your hands. And take the turkey out of the box. And then you cook the turkey. last you eat the turkey.
Andrew Myers
First I buy the turkey. Then I cook the turkey. I take the turkey out the uvin. Now I put sesunsalt on the turkey. Then I put salet aroud the turkey. Now I put a apple in the turkeys mawth. Finly I eat the turkey
Keimarion Cloud
First you get a turkey. next skin the turkey then you bake the turkey and then you season the turkey Last you eat the turkey PS don’t forget to let the turkey cool!
Kelsey Mcleod
First you get a turkey. Then you bring it home. Next you heat it up. Afther that you clean it. Last you put salt and peper.
Cole McCutcheon
To cook a turkey is reley taletid to find. I the furecs but turkeys are then yuou tofe so. It is a long trith. Some of the turkeys are gone. If you get one you capchar it. And ran a long way. You cook it and eat.
Hayden Bowen
Step 1: Get a dede turkey. Step 2: Put the turkey in the avine. Step 3: Tack the turkey out of the avine. Step 4: Stuf the turkey up. Step 5: Eat the turkey.
Anjali Naik
First you buy the turkey from the market. Then you take home the turkey. Then you put the the turkey in the oven. Finaly your famly eats it.
Samuel Falkner
First: get the turkey. Next: Pull the throt out fo the turkey. Then: Seson the turkey. Last: Cook the turkey. Enjoy that turkey!
Kaylee Mcguirk
1.Buy one from the store or kill it, 2. Stuff it, 3. Cook it. 4. While you wait make what you like whith turkey. 5. Take it out of the oven. 6. Pass it around so everyone can eat it. 7. Eat it. 8. That’s how you cook a turkey.
Emma Pilley
First you get the turkey. Then you soak the turkey in water to make sure it is not alive. Next you season it and make a hole in the turkey. finally you bake the stuffing and put it into the hole in the turkey then bake it.
Madyson Smith
Step one. Pre heat oven to 325. Step two. heat turckey for one hour. Step three. stuff turkey. Step four. cut turkey. Step five. Enjoy!
Joshua Wakefield
First you get a dead turkey. Next you have to wash it. Then you bake the turkey. Final you eat the turkey.
Paige Conrad
First you get the trke. Then you put ebs in it. Then you put it in the ofvin. Then you take it owte. Your thrckey is reede.
Haven Dean
First you get the turkey from the forist. Next you bring the turkey to your house. Then you rost the turkey. But you need to put your hand in the turkeys but so you can get the drite out of the turkey. Last you eat the turkey.
Lily Cuevas
1 wash and put the turkey dng 2 stuff the turkey with stuffing 3 put turkey with foil 4 couer turkey with foil 5 cook turkey in oven
Gavin Baxter
