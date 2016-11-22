Can’t get to a developing country? Why one Fort Mill church decided to bring some here.

It wasn’t the juice seller’s room, barely two coins stacked together for the labor. It wasn’t the room that floods five feet or more in seasonal rains. It wasn’t the tiny one-desk schoolhouse, or the one with tattered shoes lined with cardboard.
The most important room in the traveling Compassion International exhibit was the lobby once it ended.
“We have the kids that are waiting for sponsors,” event facilitator Emily Greco said, turning to a wall of cards picturing children from across the world, before turning to the opposite wall, “and the ones who don’t have to wait anymore.”
The Compassion Experience stopped in Fort Mill for four days, leaving Monday. Flint Hill Baptist Church hosted the display aiming to show life in developing countries, without guests having to travel to one.
“We built The Compassion Experience in order to really bring the developing world to America,” said Mark Hanlon, senior vice president with Compassion International.
The more than 2,000-square-foot setup walked guests through the homes and lives of two children helped by Compassion International. Kiwi from the flood-prone Philippines and Jonathan from the Dominican Republic, both dealing with poverty and family choices to overcome. Both now grown and giving back to the organization that gave so much to them through education and faith development.
“When people think of poverty, they often think of the lack of things, the lack of stuff, the lack of money,” Hanlon said. “Those are all symptoms of poverty. The real issue of poverty is the lack of hope.”
Adrian Lewis is one of many guests who took the self-guided audio tours on Saturday. He and family came from North Carolina to get a feel for life in other parts of the world.
“It was really awakening,” Lewis said. “You hear about it, but to see it. It kind of wakes you up. It kind of makes you wish you had some more money to help.”
Vernon Bridges began attending church at Flint Hill before he can remember. He and his wife were two of many volunteers throughout the extended weekend greeting guests and helping Compassion staff provide information on sponsorships. Almost 300 people came through the exhibit on Saturday morning alone.
Bridges said relating to people in developing countries is an important part of the event. So too, he said, is a gained appreciation for the opportunities here.
“We just hope that people will come through this and see how fortunate we are here in America,” Bridges said. “There’s a lot of things wrong with our country, but there’s a lot of good still.”
According to Compassion International, an estimated 700 million people — almost 10 percent of the global population — live on less than $1.90 a day. Almost one of every five children die before the age of 5, most from preventable diseases, in the area Compassion International serves. Many don’t attend school.
Kiwi and Jonathan had their stories born in hardship, but they end in hope. They now work with others of the more than 1.9 million children in 26 countries served by Compassion International. All because at some point their pictures crossed from one wall to another. As many did at Flint Hill Baptist.
Because people who can help and care to, were given an opportunity.
“If this doesn’t make you appreciate America,” Bridges said, “nothing will.”
John Marks: 803-831-8166, @JohnFMTimes
Want to know more?
For more on The Compassion Experience, visit compassionexperience.com or search it on Facebook or Twitter. For more on Compassion International or for ways to sponsor a child, visit compassion.com.
