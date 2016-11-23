Fort Mill High School graduate killed in the line of duty

2:30 'Little A' returns to Chester Co. for Thanksgiving tradition Pause

1:24 Logging truck avoids collision, overturns in Rock Hill

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill

2:34 Video: Keon Johnson talks about heroic 38-point game in Winthrop win over Illinois

1:59 Henry McMaster nominates Donald Trump