Gov. Haley’s take on the new Fort Mill headquarters? ‘Bigger and better’ than she imagined.

Gov. Nikki Haley is no stranger to Kingsley, having attended groundbreaking and ribbon cutting events at the Fort Mill commerce site before Wednesday.
She recalled groundbreaking at LPL Financial all those months ago as she looked over the new headquarters for some 1,400 Carolinas-based employees “and counting,” according to the company.
“It is bigger and better than anything I could have ever imagined,” Haley said.
With a $150 million investment in LPL, Haley said the “entire state is smiling today” with the new opening.
“The reason we wanted LPL in South Carolina was we loved the fact that it was a good, quality company that understood that customer service was job number one,” she said. “You always look for companies like that, who appreciate the people that they serve and who work hard for the way they serve.”
Mark Casady, company chairman and CEO, said the 27-acre campus and 450,000 square feet of office space in two buildings will provide employees their best opportunities to succeed. The Fort Mill site is key to maintaining the company mission moving forward, he said.
“Americans have a need and a right to have objective financial advice to meet their financial needs and goals,” Casady said.
And as for the impact on Fort Mill, he already is seeing it.
“To be part of the community, and to watch the community spring up around this building, is incredibly gratifying,” Casady said.
Kingsley includes LPL and The Lash Group, along with coming additions like a Courtyard by Marriott hotel, Panera Bread, Carolina Ale House, Brizz Wood Fire Pizza, OrangeTheory Fitness, Pigtails & Crewcuts and more.
Dehler Hart with the Springs family and Clear Springs Development said planning out areas like the Anne Springs Close Greenway and Baxter were major achievements spanning back decades. Kingsley always was the major commercial component, and the family was selective when bringing in businesses there.
“Kingsley has always been the most important part of our plan,” Hart said.
Company officials said they took steps to create an efficient, attractive workspace for employees.
“To look at the natural light, to look at all the amenities, all the things they didn’t have to do but they did it anyway in the name of quality of life and quality of work for the associates here, just speaks volumes about the company,” Haley said.
For more on the company, visit lpl.com. For more on Kingsley, visit kingsleyfortmill.com.
John Marks: 803-831-8166, @JohnFMTimes
