Fort Mill High students going the ‘ExtrA Mile’ for Tega Cay

Through singing holiday carols and simply donating their time, Fort Mill High School students are making a difference in their own back yard.
The city of Tega Cay’s new The ExtrA Mile program, which kicked off in fall, connects local high school students with volunteer opportunities throughout the city, said Joey Blethen, Parks and Recreation director. Through the effort, students are beautifying the city and donating their time to various fundraisers.
“The program allows them to take the extra mile by giving back to the community,” he said.
To participate, high school students must register and then complete a minimum of 50 hours of service in approved city projects. Those that do will be recognized at a City Council meeting next spring. This school year, 22 students are involved in the program, which runs through May 1, 2017, Blethen said.
Fort Mill High School junior Jake Hipp said the program has allowed him to give back with a variety of city departments and events. He helped out at the Tega Cay Fall Festival in October.
“I like to do stuff in the community and be involved,” he said. “I can meet other people and feel a part of something.”
Hipp, 16, said the program also gets more teenagers out and about.
“Today and at our age we are so away from the community, especially with (smart) phones,” he said. “It’s not like the old days, but this way we can be part of the community and help out.”
Most of the ExtrA Mile events will be taking place in early 2017, but several students have already gotten involved and will be helping with the Tega Cay Police Department’s Guided Light Tour on Dec. 8, said Tega Cay Sgt. Robert Burns, community relations officer.
“ExtrA Mile has been very helpful for the community,” he said. “Not only do we get things done in a timely fashion, but it also fosters relationships between the children and community itself. We’re one big giant family here.”
The light tour invites residents to ride through the city’s decorated houses while enjoying Christmas carols from the volunteers, hot cocoa and cookies, Burns said.
“It’s great for the kids,” he said. “They have so much fun.”
The ExtrA Mile program kicked off after Tega Cay Councilwoman Jennifer Stalford highlighted a similar program in Bluffton. She said the goal is to build lifelong volunteers.
“We want to show them that no matter what their age, they can contribute and be important in society,” she said. “Volunteerism should be a way of life.”
There are many areas students can get involved, including with Parks and Recreation, Public Works, Utilities, fire department and more, Blethen said.
“It gives them the opportunity to take pride in the city they live in.” he said.
On Feb. 4, volunteers will be helping local responders, police officers and educators take a cold dip to support the Special Olympics of South Carolina, Burns said. The annual Polar Plunge is back again this year at the Tega Cay Beach Club.
“We love doing anything with the Special Olympics people,” he said. “We like to foster relationships with them, our town and our police department.”
Schools and city departments will team up on fundraisers leading up to the celebratory event and plunge into cold winter water. There will be a cornhole tournament, costume contest and the announcement of the school spirit and fundraising winners.
Last year, the event raised $12,000 for Special Olympics.
“We try to make it a fun event,” Burns said. “The ExtrA Mile program is a wonderful thing to do for the kids in the community and the Polar Plunge is a great community thing to do also.
Want to go?
Upcoming events in Tega Cay:
▪ Tega Cay Police Department’s Guided Light Tour
Thursday, Dec. 8, 6-8 p.m.
Glennon Center at Tega Cay Golf Club: 15083 Molokai Drive.
The free event is open to the public.
▪ Tega Cay Police Department’s Polar Plunge
Saturday, Feb. 4
Tega Cay Beach Club: 4088 Beach Club Lane
Proceeds benefit Special Olympics of South Carolina
