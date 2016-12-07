An Indian Land explosion prompts a dozen emergency calls. Unexpected victim found.

The explosion in Indian Land on Tuesday night didn’t appear to cause injuries or damage.
Except to a tree.
About a dozen residents in the Shelly Woods subdivision, Green Pond Road and Laurel Hill Road areas called authorities starting just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night after hearing “a loud noise and an explosion,” according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched, as were firefighters from the Indian Land and Pleasant Valley fire departments.
Deputies said they found what they believed to be the source at a home on Laurel Hill Road.
“There deputies observed a tree which had been downed and debris from the tree scattered outwards and upwards for a great distance,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
A resident there told deputies two friends were at the home earlier and in possession of Tannerite, a kit with two powders “which, when mixed and impacted by a high velocity bullet,” the release reads, “explodes.” Tannerite is legal to obtain and commonly used as an exploding target. There were no reports of injury, with observable damage only to the tree.
Deputies took names of the people believed to know more about what happened, and will investigate to find out what happened and if any laws were broken.
John Marks: 803-831-8166, @JohnFMTimes
