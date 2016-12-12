Words of Faith: Offering shelter, safety adds to holiday blessings

My dogs are all winners.
Each has won the doggie lottery. They tell me that frequently. Of our current pack, two came from the animal shelter and the puppy is from a farm Hickory Grove. Our dogs are walked frequently, cuddled always and, of course, fed on a regular schedule.
There is an amazing amount of love and affection rolling off those disparate beasties that binds our family together in quiet and bark-filled ways. As our way of giving back, my husband and I support animal shelters with year-round donations of stacks of newspapers and blankets.
Shelter is on my mind a lot lately. The world seems like a rougher place than I remember between the news full of the literal fires of destruction in the Smokey Mountains of Gatlinburg, Tenn., and Israel, and the fiery political climate, where hateful actions and speech are on the rise. This turmoil seems so incongruous with this time of year, when traditionally a holiday spirit pervades, and people are kinder and more patient (sometimes even in shopping mall parking lots).
We all need shelter – a literal roof over our heads as well as the emotional harbor of a community of family and friends. We need places to feel safe, welcomed and appreciated. Yet shelter like this does not seem as common as it could be, lately.
Which gives people of loving faith an opportunity to act in filling that gap and provide help.
If you believe that living your faith means more than going to worship services on a designated day, or reciting specific prayers, but includes how you act and treat others, then this current hostile climate offers us a tremendous opportunity. It gives us a chance to make this a better and more welcoming place. What better time to reach out and be that warm and welcoming person your puppy thinks you are!
To everyone.
This is beyond wearing a safety pin. This is taking action: Seize everyday moments and actually see the other people around us, acknowledging our common humanity, no matter what that other individual looks like, or believes. Acknowledging that most of us have similar goals around family and a better life for our children, and similar fears of personal failure. I believe that no one wakes up in the morning wanting to be alone, or treat others badly. This is a time to see past external differences, and reach out to create a community to share warmth and acceptance.
Communities are important for other reasons, too. The Jewish tradition holds that wherever people gather together to pray and learn, the Shekinah resides. Shekinah is the transliteration of a Hebrew word meaning “dwelling” or “settling” and means the dwelling or settling of the divine presence of God, or the Holy Spirit. The term Shekinah is used in numerous texts as another word for God. It’s not a separate Being. The Hebrew word is a feminine noun and denotes the more feminine characteristics of God. The Shekinah is also a protector, and is called upon in the bedtime prayer: “On my four sides, four angels, and above my head the Shekinah.”
So, it is in the company of others where you can find the presence of God. And again, in this time, we all have ample opportunity to create those communities, at home, at work, and even in the grocery store, fostering that spirit, and spreading divine love and protection amongst us, even the strangers. This is done by the actions you choose each day. Will you choose the checkout line run by the woman wearing a hijab and greet her by name? Will you take the extra moment to wish her a safe and happy day?
This is the time to listen to your co-worker who lives and works here on a valid visa which the incoming administration has vowed to eradicate. Can you take time to listen to him or her, to understand what the current laws are? And speak with your senator about his or her views, as well, making your views known?
This is a time to speak up against racist and bigoted actions, to be that voice reminding people our country was founded by immigrants and we need the energy sparked by understanding and appreciating diversity. It is with that learning we can work together to make our society a better and more peaceful place.
Christmas is nearly here. This year, the first candle of Hanukah will be lit at sundown on December 24. While there may be no Muslim holidays occurring that week, this is still time which acceptance and observance of the Presence of God is in the forefront for the Children of Abraham.
This is special time in which offering shelter and creating places of safety, emotional and physical within our community, just adds to the blessings we have.
Edie Yakutis is a lay leader at Temple Solel in Fort Mill: eyakutis@outlook.com
Comments