Fort Mill school board honored for legislative advocacy

The Fort Mill school board was honored as the South Carolina School Board Association Legislative Advocacy Program of the Year at the SCSBA luncheon Dec. 3.
The Legislative Advocacy Program of the Year emphasizes the SCSBA’s mission to be the leading voice advocating for quality public education by encouraging local boards to increase their advocacy at the state and federal levels.
“The Fort Mill school board is honored to receive the SCSBA Advocacy Program of the Year Award for 2016,” said Fort Mill school board chair Diane Dasher.
“We have worked hard to communicate to state and federal legislators the consequences that the legislation they pass has on school districts. We also try to keep our constituents aware of upcoming legislation and the effects it will have on our schools, so they feel empowered to contact their legislators,”
The Fort Mill school board was recognized for its extensive efforts to advocate for school start date flexibility. The school board’s legislative advocacy efforts included countless meetings with local and state legislators to lobby for start date flexibility, partnering with former state senator Wes Hayes on S. 1014, a bill that would change the school start date by one week, and conducting parent surveys and focus groups within the school district to gather parent and administrative feedback.
“Our school board has a long history of advocating for public education, not just for our school district, but for others in South Carolina that would also benefit,” said Superintendent Chuck Epps.
“Our board’s advocacy for start date flexibility, and most recently on the negative effects of Act 388, exemplifies the board’s commitment to student success, both locally and throughout our great state.”
SCSBA Executive Director Scott Price said at the luncheon, “The Fort Mill School Board, Superintendent Dr. Chuck Epps, and your public school advocates can be very proud of your grassroots advocacy program, which serves as a model program for other school boards.”
School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties Board of Trustees also were honored with the Legislative Advocacy Program of the Year award.
Comments