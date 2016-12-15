Trump still needs 9 votes to take South Carolina. The decision? It’ll be live.

They’re the votes Donald Trump still needs in South Carolina, and he is almost sure TO get them live for the whole state to see.
South Carolina will convene its Electoral College voters at 11 a.m. Dec. 19 at Sec. of State Mark Hammond’s office in Columbia. There, electors will award the state’s nine Electoral College votes. Renee Daggerhart, media relations director for Hammond’s office, said the ceremony should last about an hour.
“Anyone can watch the proceedings,” she said. “We expect that the nine electors will cast their vote for Donald Trump.”
A link will go live 15 minutes before the event begins at the state legislature website, at tinyurl.com/zbwwron.
While in many election years interest in the voting process may wane after the general election, 2016 is different.
A simple Google search Thursday afternoon for “electoral college vote” brought up headlines from “Why G.O.P Electoral College Members Can Vote Against Trump” from the New York Times to “RNC keeps close tabs on Electoral College vote” from politico.com to the bbc.com article, “Could the electoral college dump Trump?”
A last-ditch surprise to elect Hillary Clinton or anyone else except Trump isn’t likely. But, as some are learning this election season, there is more to the vote than just the general election. According to the National Archives and Records Administration, a 270-vote majority of the 538 electors nationwide is needed to win the presidency. Electors nationwide will meet the same day they do in South Carolina.
All states but Maine and Nebraska have a “winner-take-all” system where the winning presidential candidate gets all the elector votes. Elector votes will be counted by the U.S. Congress on Jan. 6, 2017. The new president is sworn in two weeks later.
According to the National Association of Secretaries of State, the proceedings in South Carolina involve electors gathering, electing a president and secretary among them, fill any vacancies among the electors that may have arisen and then cast ballots for president and vice president.
How the Electoral College works in South Carolina
- Any certified party nominating candidates for President and Vice President must nominate eight candidates for electors. Petition candidates for President and Vice President must also nominate eight candidates for electors.
- Each candidate for elector must declare which candidate for President and Vice President he will vote for if elected.
- At least 60 days prior to Election Day, the political parties and petition candidates file their electors' names along with their candidate declarations with the Secretary of State.
- On Election Day, the names for candidates for President and Vice President appear on the ballot. Votes for the candidates for President and Vice President named on the ballot are actually votes for the political parties' electors or the petition candidates' electors.
- After the election, the State Board of Canvassers meets to certify the election. Certified results are sent to the Secretary of State.
- Electors must convene at 11 a.m., on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December, in the Secretary of State's office. The electors then vote by ballot for President and Vice President.
- Those elected must vote for the candidate for whom they declared. Any person selected to fill a vacancy in the Electoral College must vote for the same candidate for whom the person he is replacing declared. Any elector who votes contrary to their declaration shall be deemed guilty of violating the election laws of the State and upon conviction shall be punished according to law. However, the executive committee of the party from which an elector was elected may relieve the elector from the obligation of his declaration when, in its judgment, circumstances shall have arisen which, in the opinion of the committee, it would not be in the best interest of the State for the elector to cast his ballot for such a candidate.
Protests ahead of Electoral College vote Monday
A group called the December 19 Coalition is organizing protests on Monday, Dec. 19 in all 50 state capitals to voice their dissatisfaction with the 2016 election. The protests are timed for the convening of the Electoral College.
Protesters will be urging Electoral College members to reject Republican President-Elect Donald Trump, who won more than the required 270 Electoral College votes in the general election to vote for Democrat Hillary Clinton, winner of the national popular vote by nearly 3 million votes. The December 19 Coalition cites evidence from U.S. intelligence agencies linking Trump’s victory to interference by the Russian government.
WHAT: Protest before the Electoral College Vote at the South Carolina State Capitol
WHEN: 9:00am, Monday, December 19, 2016
WHERE: 1100 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29201
