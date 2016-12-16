Police: Alcohol, drug charges stem from Tega Cay party

City police officers responded just after midnight Thursday morning to an underage drinking party where narcotics were allegedly found, according to a report.
According to police, the incident occurred at a home on Suwarrow Circle. Two officers heard loud music and yelling coming from the home, according to the incident report, and could smell marijuana. The officers said they saw shot glasses, wine glasses, open liquor bottles and beer cans.
One man allegedly swore loudly at officers while another left for the back of the home. At one point the men spoke with but then tried to close a door on officers, the report states. One ran into an officer and tried to push past, but the officer grabbed him and pushed him back into the residence, restraining him with “a wrist lock,” according tot he report. At one point a suspect also allegedly tried to spit on an officer.
Officers found what they believe to be marijuana in a bathroom trash can and a jar in a closet. All but one suspect admitted to drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana or both.
All suspects were released to parents or friends not at the party.
John Marks
