December 19, 2016 4:15 PM

This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

By Chip Heemsoth

1996

▪ A child wrote in a letter to Santa that he wanted a dirt bike to ride around his field and to do better in school.

▪ Ed Brown of Springs Street, Fort Mill, was elected as head of Catawba Lodge No. 56. Scott Patterson was Senior Warden.

▪ Dale Fandel of Tega Cay led a group of boosters in planning a concession stand for the Fort Mill High School baseball field.

▪ Fort Mill’s boys’ basketball team lost to Providence Day 55-70 and beat Buford 51-26. The girls swept both teams by 45-38 and 65-24 scores.

1976

▪ Grady Ervin was elected as Alderman from Ward 2 claiming 201 of 355 votes cast. Fort Mill voters favored a leash law by a 216-136 margin.

▪ Fort Mill’s basketball teams did not start the season off well. Both the boys and girls lost to Lancaster and Andrew Jackson high schools.

▪ Three members of the Fort Mill Woman’s Club, Mrs. Leroy Phillips, Mrs. Ronald Yarborough and Mrs. George Rhinehardt, III were pictured planting red maple trees at Unity Cemetery.

▪ Bill Walters, Maple Circle, Fort Mill received the Palmetto Award at the York District Boy Scouts of America annual banquet.

1956

▪ One of the city’s most congested areas, White Street in front of the Fort Mill Plant, would soon be alleviated as work began on widening the street.

▪ Seventy-five robed Ku Klux Klansmen, riding in 26 cars, processed from Lancaster through Fort Mill to the home of a family with dire needs and presented them with food, clothes and toys.

1936

▪ The Royal Hotel in Lancaster, owned by Capt. Elliott White Springs, sustained $100,000 in damages as the result of a fire.

▪ J.L. Pruitt of Spartanburg, superintendent of the Anti-Saloon League, was in Fort Mill in connection with the work of the league.

1916

▪ The two banks of Fort Mill would observe shorter hours after Jan. 1, closing their doors at 2 p.m. instead of 4 p.m.

▪ The York County Delegation was asked to raise the pay of Miss Minnie Lee Garrison, agent for the York County Home Demonstration department.

