Someone took having a ‘holly, jolly’ Christmas the wrong way

Fort Mill is finally getting some new hotels and it is about time.
The Hampton Inn tucked away off I-77 has been open for some time and there is going to be a Courtyard opening on the other side of the highway in the not so distant future. The rest of the hotels are clustered around Carowinds and it appears a couple have been used by prostitution rings, according to frequent police reports.
I know the amusement park has a fun atmosphere and has plenty of rides, but I generally expect that to stop once you leave the park area. Apparently it carries over into some of the various lodging options.
I think most towns have “that” area where unsavory elements exist, and I know some foodies who think any clustering of a KFC, Wendy’s and Cracker Barrel might fit that definition, but it really does seem to be a strange part of town to have walls shaking at 3 a.m. What stands out to me most is that the accused solicitors in the oldest profession aren’t usually Fort Mill residents. The latest sting took down people from Orlando and Columbia. The Orlando one is particularly amusing, since I would think the Land of Mickey might have its own zip code of hotels ideal for getting caught in a trap.
It really just seems like a nuisance thing, but if every four months or so there is a sting that takes down a prostitution ring, one would think that it’s happening with enough regularity that whenever the men in blue want to pounce on some visitors who don’t want them to come a ‘knocking, they can fill the paddy wagon up each time.
I don’t want to cast all hotels in that area in a poor light, but let’s just say the new lodging in the area off S.C. 160 will most likely be more family friendly than the ones that made the news. Maybe that’s why the Hampton Inn is tucked behind a Lowe’s – to dissuade a band of hookers from Chattanooga looking to ride in, round up eager suitors and roll in the dough.
I think some people took having a holly, jolly Christmas the wrong way and now will spend the holidays decked out in orange.
Scott Cost: costanalysiscolumn@gmail.com
