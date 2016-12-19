Turkey giveaway in Fort Mill more about dialogue and diversity than charity

A local men’s fitness and leadership group gave out 120 frozen turkeys in the Paradise community and another 30 to Fort Mill’s Community Café on Saturday – just one weekend before Christmas.
F3, a grassroots movement that stands for “Fitness, Fellowship and Faith,” handed out the turkeys, no strings attached, outside of Dewey’s Barber Shop at 109 Steele Street, the neighborhood’s unofficial gathering place. Paradise is a historically African-American community in the heart of downtown Fort Mill that has a lower median income than much of the fast-growing town.
But members say the turkey drive was not simply to offer charity or an effort for good PR, but rather was part of a larger narrative – one that involves tearing down walls of racial tensions and divisions and building unity.
Fort Mill resident and F3 member Montrio Belton said he and other members began having conversations over the past several months around some hot topics in the news – particularly racial tensions among blacks and whites, largely fueled by police involved shootings across the country this past year. They also began discussing topics like social justice and how the group can be a part of making a difference in the community.
When Belton first joined F3, he and Fort Mill resident and member Will Uter were among less than a handful of African Americans in the group.
“It’s always comfortable to hang out with people who are like you, whether it’s racially, your gender, socioeconomically – but that’s not what Jesus did,” Belton said.
“I don’t think it’s on purpose, but as the group has grown, we’ve just not been as diverse as we want to be,” Uter agreed. “We’ve been trying to get out and impact the community. Not make a transaction, but make a relationship.”
For close to two hours, F3 members handed out turkeys and engaged residents in conversations, inviting many to join them for morning workouts, which are always free and open to men of all ages and fitness levels. And although faith is one of the tenets of the group, the group is open to men of all faiths – or no faith, leaders said.
Dewey Dixon, who Belton calls “The Godfather,” has operated the barber shop at the entrance to Paradise for close to 50 years. Dixon said he was happy to partner with F3 because it is a positive organization for men.
“A lot of times, one good word will change a person’s life,” Dixon said. “I try to do a little of that myself, when guys come in. I try to direct them, try to have some positive impact on them.”
Paradise is “really in need” of positive activities for young men in particular to engage in, Dixon said.
“Anything to get young men involved, instead of walking the streets,” Dixon said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for young men to get involved…and keep their mind off a lot of other stuff.”
Dixon praised the group’s efforts to reach out across racial lines.
“You can’t live on an island by yourself,” he said. “We have enough division in this country already. Whenever there’s an opportunity to bring people together, you should do it.”
Fort Mill resident and member Brian Brenner said he is glad to do what he can to help F3 grow into a more diverse group. It’s human nature to surround yourself with people who are like you, Brenner said, but each member must take responsibility to get out of their comfort zone.
“You kind of personally have to diversify,” said Brenner, who is Caucasian.
“We’re not a service organization. We’re a group of men, just trying to make each other better,” Brenner said. “No hidden agenda, other than to embrace the community.”
They know it won’t happen overnight, but F3 members say they’re committed to doing their part to help change the narrative.
“We can’t help across the country, but we can start in our little community,” Brenner said.
Kelly Lessard: kellyrlessard@gmail.com, @KellyLessardFM
Want to know more?
For more information about F3, go to f3nation.com/schedules/fort-mill-sc/
Comments