This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

1996
▪ An old watering trough, which Fort Mill merchants once provided for their customers’ thirsty horses and mules, was being added to Confederate Park.
▪ The Rev. Ray Phillips, Rector at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Pine Street, announced he would retire on Jan. 1, 1997 after 22 years with the church.
▪ Chantay Bouler, veteran town of Fort Mill employee, was named as the town’s new finance director.
▪ Fort Mill swept a double header from the Indian Land Warriors on the Jackets’ home court. The girls won 38-26 and the boys completed the sweep with a 52-48 victory.
1976
▪ Fort Mill City Council named Roddy Perry as superintendent of the maintenance and parking garage on East Hill Street.
▪ Margaret Hall of Fort Mill received an award for five years of service to York General Hospital as an X-ray technologist.
▪ Fort Mill’s Yellow Jackets won the Clover Christmas tournament by defeating the Clover Blue Eagles 37-35 in the championship game.
▪ Playing at the Cinema Theatre in Rock Hill was “Carwash.” The Pix Theatre was showing “King Kong” with Jessica Lange and Jeff Bridges.
1956
▪ Archie Ervin, Fort Mill Police Officer and a member of the Fort Mill Optimist Club, was named “Optimist of the Year” for 1956.
▪ Movies playing at the Center included Elvis Presley’s first movie, “Love Me Tender” and an all-star rock ’n’ roll lineup in “Don’t Knock the Rock.”
1936
▪ Robert Hood of Fort Mill recently enlisted in the U.S. Army and was sent to Fort Bragg, N.C. for preliminary training.
▪ Practically all the Fort Mill boys and girls, who had been away at college, and the Fort Mill women teaching in other communities, had returned home for the Christmas Holidays.
1916
▪ It was decided that the new bridge over the Catawba River would be built at the end of Cherry Road which was several miles downstream from the old bridge that was swept away by the great flood of 1916.
▪ Postmaster B. Henry Massey of the Fort Mill Post Office received instructions to occupy the new Stewart building to be erected at Main and Confederate Streets upon completion of the building.
