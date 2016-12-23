I hope Santa’s big bag had some accountability

Indian Land couple uses lighted 'Peanuts' to spread holiday cheer

Rock Hill Santa judge shows mercy in court and laughs, cries

Christmas miniature doubles as little love story

Mom pleads to child neglect in Lancaster beating death of daughter, 5

Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:09