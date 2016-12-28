Kids having trouble making friends? In Lake Wylie, she can help.

Making friends isn’t automatic.
It’s a skill – one that can take a little coaching at times.
"It was actually the parents,” said Christine Allen, who is starting new six-week programs for children through her practice, Lake Wylie Counseling. “I had quite a few parents ask me about it."
Allen sees mostly younger children and teens. It’s the bulk of her practice, and she’s noticed there are plenty of activities where more outgoing children may thrive, while others don’t.
“There's basketball for kids who are outgoing, things like that,” Allen said. “Not every child has the social skills, and we can work to develop those skills to where they’re more comfortable and able to branch out into other things.”
One session is for ages 6-8. Another works with ages 9-11. Allen will keep the “Social Kids Club” small, and they’ll meet weekly at Bagel Boat starting in mid-January. Only about a half dozen children per session will participate.
“We live in such a great growing community,” said Bagel Boat owner Frank Keefe, whose shop on Charlotte Hwy. has anterooms and has become a meeting place for various groups.
“I think the idea of helping youngsters further develop their social skills in a commercial setting is helpful to parents, teachers and most important our children.”
Starting the pilot program in a public place is intentional. Allen will help children practice social skills in an environment where people use them every day.
"It's not for special needs children,” Allen explained.
“It’s not for kids with autism or things like that. There are programs out there for those kids. This is for general education kids who don't know how to make friends, they don't know how to be friends. Or they just aren't real comfortable with their skills."
Since announcing the program, much of the interest Allen received came from outside her practice. While she serves all ages, young people always have been a passion for her and the latest effort is, in her eyes, another way she can help.
"They're my preference, and because of that they kind of end up here," Allen said.
For more information on the new program, call 803-295-0005 or email christine.allen@lakewyliecounseling.com.
John Marks: 803-831-8166, @JohnFMTimes
