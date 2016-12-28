Persistence pays off for Fort Mill girl and her Lego creation

A Fort Mill girl won first place in the third annual Bricks 4 Kidz Lego Brick Design Contest at ChristmasVille to benefit the Jeffrey Lee Williams Foundation.
Mackenzie Riga, 12, won a $75 cash prize for her winning “Christmas Village” entry, which featured a rotating Christmas tree, a train, lights and a three-story tower with Mrs. Clause’s bakery shop, Reindeer’s Farm and Santa’s Workshop. The event took place during Rock Hill’s recent ChristmasVille festival.
“I don’t think I’ll ever grow out of (playing with Legos),” Mackenzie said. “You can build a toy that everyone can play with, no matter who you are, a girl or a boy.”
The event was started to honor the memory of Jeffrey Lee Williams, an 11-year-old Rock Hill boy who died from carbon monoxide poisoning in a hotel room in Boone, N.C., in 2013 and raise awareness of the need for carbon monoxide detectors.
Mackenzie has entered the contest each year, with two prior third-place wins under her belt. The Springfield Middle School sixth-grader began working on the Christmas Village shortly after last years’ competition.
Mackenzie credits her involvement with TECHFIT, a technology club at her school and Bricks 4 Kidz camps in helping her construct the winning entry.
“I paid attention in science that week to listen (to) how the motors connect and what you need,” Mackenzie said.
“It’s been an ongoing Christmas project,” said Mackenzie’s mom, Theresa Riga. “She’s very engineering minded.”
There were about 30 original entries this year – all from children – though the competition is open to people of all ages, said Brad Chatham, Bricks 4 Kidz franchise owner for Fort Mill and the surrounding areas.
“It’s amazing to see the creativity and imagination that’s displayed,” Chatham said.
Jeffrey Lee Williams was involved in a Bricks 4 Kidz homeschool group.
“(Jeffrey) was very bright and cheerful, humble – even at 11, you could tell,” Chatham said. “(The event) was something we wanted to do in memory of Jeffrey – but with Legos – which was something Jeffrey loved.”
Jeffrey’s mom, Jeannie Williams, is involved with the event each year.
“Jeffrey absolutely loved building with Legos,” Williams said. “The Lego contest for us is just a fun way to remember Jeffrey, how he lived, and not necessarily how he died.”
“That’s my heart – just to see the kids bring (entries) in and the public (to) enjoy looking at it,” she said.
