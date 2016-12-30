This Week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

1997
▪ Greg Nicholson of Shirley Drive, Fort Mill, received Lancaster County’s EMS First Responder of the Year award.
▪ Citing growing concerns about undesirable activity in and around the city’s athletic fields, Tega Cay was looking into creative ways to gain more control of the situation.
▪ Fort Mill letter carrier Norma Edge was delivering mail when she lost control of her Jeep and slid down an embankment on the Charlotte Highway. The vehicle caught fire, burning most of the mail.
▪ Indian Land’s varsity girls’ basketball team defeated Great Falls 68-45 and Andrew Jackson 58-42 en route to the Andrew Jackson Invitational Tournament championship.
1977
▪ The Fort Mill High School Marching Band was featured on South Carolina public television station ETV. The show was videotaped at the South Carolina Marching Band Championships on October 30, 1976.
▪ Russell F. Smith and Tommy Ward, both of Fort Mill, were chosen to serve on the York County Grand Jury for 1977.
▪ The first snowfall to provide any accumulation in Fort Mill in three or four years fell for about four hours.
▪ “King Kong” was held over for the fourth big week at the Pix Theatre in Rock Hill. “Burnt Offerings” was at the Cinema and “The Opening of Misty Beethoven” was playing at the Ft.-Roc Drive-in.
1957
▪ A former Fort Mill girl, Miss Jo Ann Deaton, won second place in the annual “Maid of Cotton” contest held in Memphis.
▪ Three escaped North Carolina convicts stopped in Fort Mill long enough to steal a 1951 Chevrolet belonging to Charles D. McKinney.
1937
▪ The Fort Mill School District Trustees filled its two existing vacancies by electing T. N. Edwards and T. D. Woods to the Board of Trustees.
▪ Robert Lee White, delivery boy for A. O. Jones Grocery, was fined $10 or 30 days for stealing sweet potatoes from the store. White also had to pay for the purloined potatoes.
1917
▪ This edition of the Times is missing.
