New Library Director talks Dolly Parton and the best place to read in Fort Mill

If York County Library Director Jason Hyatt is ever hosting a dinner party, he would prefer if no one gets murdered over the course of the event.
That said, if he were to plan an evening around a book or series, he is inclined to not select his initial instinct, an Agatha Christie-style formal feast in a remote estate.
“I would prefer my guests to make it through dinner alive,” he said, “so that option is off the table.”
The safer route for his dinner guests, Hyatt said, might be to plan a meal around Ruth Reichel’s “My Kitchen Year: 136 Recipes That Saved My Life.”
“I’ve loved Reichel’s personal memoirs over the years,” Hyatt said. “This book looks like a nice way to connect with recipes that have meaning behind them, perhaps prompt some excellent dinner table conversation.”
That’s quite an endorsement from Fort Mill resident and lifelong book lover Hyatt; His decades of reading expertise gives him quite a lot of material.
Hyatt was named director of York County’s library system only recently, but his role in libraries is nothing new. In fact, Hyatt served in his first library job as an elementary school student, when he was a student media center assistant.
“I could not get enough of it,” he said.
In college, Hyatt got a part-time job with Charlotte Mecklenburg Library, and that’s when he said his fate was sealed – he knew libraries were in his future. He worked hard in circulations, grant projects, youth services, outreach services, and finally as the manager of ImaginOn: The Joe & Joan Martin Center in Charlotte.
Hyatt, originally from Charlotte, has lived in Fort Mill for the past eight years. He said he loves the sense of community Fort Mill offers.
“We’ve got the best of small-town charm without being far from the amenities of a bigger city,” Hyatt said.
Hyatt had been serving as interim library director for York County since August,and he accepted the role for the permanent director position in late November. York County Library has five locations and also operates a bookmobile.
The library system has several exciting projects on the horizon, Hyatt said.
“I’m most looking forward to increasing our program offerings and pursuing collaborative opportunities with other local organizations and agencies,” he said.
Several upcoming initiatives will help the library further engage with patrons and position the libraries as hubs for community collaboration and learning, Hyatt said.
“I used to jokingly set a goal of becoming a library director before I turned thirty-five,” Hyatt said. “It actually came to pass.” Hyatt turned 35 two days after saying that.
“I don’t know how all of this came about,” Hyatt said, “but I am committed to being the best library director I can be and never stop pushing our organization into 2017.”
Eight questions with York County Library Director Jason Hyatt:
Q: Favorite book?
A This is an easy one for me. The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane by Kate DiCamillo. It may technically be for younger readers, but I recommend it to everyone. It’s a moving, emotional story about life’s journeys, redemption and love.
Q: Least favorite book?
A: My library colleagues might cringe, but I didn’t love Pride and Prejudice when I read it in high school.
Q: Have you ever lost a library book?
A: I have never lost a library book, however, I’ve paid a good amount of overdue fees over the years.
Q: Audiobooks – yay or nay?
A: Audiobooks are fantastic, especially for folks that have a lengthy commute to work. The audiobook versions of the Harry Potter series, read by Jim Dale, are worth a listen even for those who have read the books or seen the movie.
Q: Kindle, paperback or hardback?
A: All of the above! Like many people, I always read at bedtime. For the sake of convenience, I always reach for my Kindle. I’m also a sucker for some of those huge, beautiful coffee table books that would never feel right on a Kindle.
Q: Of course we want to know about your book interests, but also: what’s your favorite TV show?
A: Right now my favorite show is Westworld. It’s a fascinating concept and I can’t wait for season two, which we won’t see until 2018. I’ll have to find something else to occupy the favorite slot until then.
Q: Name a song on your playlist we might find surprising.
A: “Nine to Five” by Dolly Parton. In addition to being a fantastic singer/songwriter and musician, Dolly is a huge supporter of early literacy through her Imagination Library program. I’m a fan of just about all her music and cannot resist singing along whenever Nine to Five comes up in my playlist.
Q: Best outdoor space in Fort Mill to read?
A: Anne Springs Close Greenway or by the fountain on Market Street in Baxter Village.
About Jason Hyatt
Title: Library Director of York County
Age: 35
Birthplace: Charlotte, N.C.
Resident of Fort Mill since: 2008
Reading since age: 4
Age of first library card: 4
Age of first overdue fee: probably around age 5
Age he knew he wanted to work in the library system:
“I thought about it back in my elementary school days, then the idea started to take hold in my undergraduate days, and once I started with a part time job at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library I knew for sure that librarianship would be my career.”
