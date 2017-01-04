It once was dear old Fort Mill High. Now, it could become homes sweet homes.

0:57 Lake Wylie resident protesting Pause

1:09 Lake Wylie, SC, resident shows yard drainage problems

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:38 Dog supporters protest against potential law changes in York

1:23 Veterans thank York County Burger King restaurants, customers for donations

2:23 911 calls capture last moments of reported murder suicide in Lexington County

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor