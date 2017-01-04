It once was dear old Fort Mill High. Now, it could become homes sweet homes.

The former Fort Mill High School property could soon become new homes.
Fort Mill Town Council gets to decide on a rezoning request and other issues that would make way for redevelopment along Banks and Academy streets. Together, almost 13 acres of Fort Mill School District and Leroy Springs & Co. property would transition to allow 51 single-family homes.
The decisions impact land that used to be Fort Mill High School and, later, Fort Mill Middle School. They also involve the Banks Street gym.
A company of Scott Development Group applied to rezone more than six acres of Fort Mill School District property at 513 Banks St. The site, formerly the district high school-turned-middle school, is at the intersection of Banks and Academy. The school was demolished three years ago but the gymnasium and some parts of the former schools remain.
Leroy Springs & Co. owns the gym, which is leased to the town and used for parks and recreation offices and some recreation programs.
The plan also involves, in a separate decision, the gym site at almost seven acres at Banks and Academy streets being removed from a development agreement between Leroy Springs & Co. and the town.
The town planning commission gets its first look Jan. 5. If the schedule progresses, Council would see it Jan. 9 with a final decision coming as early as Feb. 13.
John Marks: 803-831-8166, @JohnFMTimes
