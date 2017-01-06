Bethel Firefighters sworn in

Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce's 2016 Lights on the Lake holiday boat parade never left the docks, spreading seasonal cheer with twinkling lights as crowds gathered for Christmas by the Lake with live music, a live nativity, visits with Santa Claus, and cookies and treats. (Aerial view courtesy of Rebecca Tongen)
Bethel (SC) Rural Fire Tax Board named William “Billy” Thompson as the first paid fire chief at Bethel Volunteer Fire Department in Lake Wylie, South Carolina. Bethel volunteer firefighters have opposed hiring a paid chief saying they have their elected chief and the hire wastes taxpayer money.
Oakridge Middle School Assistant Principal Nicole Thompson was honored by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators Nov. 30 as the 2017 South Carolina Middle Level Assistant Principal of the Year.
Gov. Nikki Haley made another visit to Fort Mill Wednesday to help officially open the LPL Financial high-rise and campus In Kingsley II near downtown. Haley is no stranger to Kingsley, having attended groundbreaking and ribbon cutting events at the Fort Mill commerce site.
Fort Mill resident Joy Smith, a former longtime columnist for the Fort Mill Times, recently had her book, “Tell Me a Story, I’ll Bake You a Cake," published. Watch her demonstrate one of her many recipes here.