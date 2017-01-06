One Tega Cay team went barefoot to celebrate 2017. They made a splash.

The Carolina Show Ski Team started 2017 off the way they do most every year. By kicking off the shoes, and putting toes to the water.
The Tega Cay-based ski team hosted the 39th annual New Year’s Day Barefoot Tournament on Jan. 1 on Lake Norman. The event drew 28 skiers from the Carolinas, New Jersey, Indiana, Florida and even Canada.
“The ski team is in charge of the coordination of the event,” said team member Rebecca Brusch. “We handle all the registration, scoring, trophies, boats, insurance, securing staff, providing concessions.”
The event raised almost $900 for Charlotte-based Samaritan’s Feet.
Pennsylvania skier John Cornish, 65, is a long-time barefoot participant, coach and organizer at the national level. He won the men’s division in his first time at the event.
“The friendship and camaraderie with the skiers and spectators, some I have known for more than 35 years, is the icing on the cake,” he said. “Anytime you get to ski things are good.”
The best Carolina finisher was Jeff Blair of Mooresville, N.C. He won the open division.
The best by a Carolina Show Ski Team member was Hudson Fox, who finished second in the Boom Division.
They ski team, which competes nationwide, also holds weekly summer shows, performs July 4 at Tega Cay, as well as learn to ski events.
For more on the team, visit carolinashowski.org.
John Marks: 803-831-8166, @JohnFMTimes
