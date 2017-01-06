Cadence, take two. Tega Cay starts a residential annexation, again.

In fine arts, cadence is all about pace and timing.
The same evidently applies to land development.
Tega Cay City Council voted 3-2 Jan. 4 to annex almost 58 acres for the Cadence subdivision. It was the same vote Council approved last August.
“We had done this already,” said Mayor George Sheppard.
“We had approved it already. This is just giving an extension of another 120 days for the developer to get all his ducks in a row.”
Charlie Funderburk, city manager, said last Wednesday’s vote was all about timing, not changes to the development.
“The reason for this is there was a time clause in there that unfortunately expired due to a number of different circumstances,” he said.
The almost 58 acres still is set for up to 125 single-family detached patio homes. Cadence also offers more than eight acres for the city to use as a wood chipping site.
“Nothing has changed,” Funderburk said. “This is the Cadence project, which is an age-targeted community situated between Gardendale and Dam roads, to the north of the Lake Ridge community.”
In residential development jargon “age targeted” typcially refers to people in their early 50s or nearing retirement age.
Sheppard, along with Councilwomen Dottie Hersey and Jennifer Stalford, voted in favor of first reading Wednesday. Councilmen David O’Neal and Ryan Richard voted against.
O’Neal said the votes against doesn’t indicate a lesser plan for the project this time.
“We voted against Cadence last time,” he said.
“There was a legal time limit involved that the developer failed to meet and the annexation had to be done all over again. Nothing has changed, we still are against it, and voted so.”
Since coming onto Council, O’Neal and Richard generally have opposed new residential development. A concern of over-development was part of their campaigning in 2015.
“I am against city annexation of high-density housing developments in general, especially apartments and condominiums, and have voted against every housing annexation that has come before the board,” O’Neal said.
John Marks: 803-831-8166, @JohnFMTimes
Comments