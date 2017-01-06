Events canceled in Fort Mill, Lake Wylie and across in York and Lancaster counties

Local groups, organizations and municipalities have announced closings and cancellations ahead of a weekend snow storm that is expected to dump up to seven inches of snow on the area and leave temperatures below freezing:
▪ All convenience (refuse and recycling) centers in York and Lancaster counties will be closed Saturday.
▪ The POLTER-HEIST dinner theater originally Set for Saturday was rescheduled for Friday, March 3.Tickets for the dinner and show are $35 (+tax). For information and reservations, call 803-289-1486, email ajoplin@lancastercitysc.com, or visit lancastercitysc.com.
▪ The Fort Mill Community Playhouse auditions for its first show of the season, Sylvia, were postponed from Sunday and Monday to Jan. 15-16 at the Fort Mill Community Playhouse, 220 Main Street, Fort Mill. For a full description of characters and more information, go to fortmillplayhouse.org or call 803-548-8102.
▪ The Joe Davis Memorial Resolution Run scheduled for Saturday was postponed to Jan. 14 at Walter Elisha Park in Fort Mill. All proceeds benefit Keystone and its substance abuse services. Visit joedavisrun.racesonline.com.
▪ Lake Wylie Wellness and Chiropractic Center’s open House scheduled for Saturday will be held 8-11 a.m. Feb. 4 at 4543 Charlotte Hwy., Ste. 9, Lake Wylie. You can find out more information at LakeWylieChiropractic.com or find them on Facebook.
