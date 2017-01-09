Fort Mill residents make most of snowfall

River Bannister, 8, front, and Eve Martell, 9, and Roobie, all of Fort Mill, make the most of the light snowfall Saturday morning.
Stephanie Marks Martell
Fort Mill wakes up to snow and ice Saturday, 1-7-2017.
Fort Bailei Ross pulls her brother Lane down the street as Mill wakes up to snow and ice Saturday, 1-7-2017.
Neighborhood kids take to the streets for a game of hockey as Fort Mill woke up to snow and ice Saturday.
Zachary Thomas and Campbell George take a trip down the small hill in the Laurel Meadow subdivision as Fort Mill wakes up to snow and ice Saturday, 1-7-2017.
Sledders take to the hill outside Pleasant Knoll Elementary school as Fort Mill wakes up to snow and ice Saturday, 1-7-2017.
Cole Thompson and Holly Bis take a turn down the hill as Fort Mill wakes up to snow and ice Saturday, 1-7-2017.
Sledders take to the hill outside Pleasant Knoll Elementary school as Fort Mill wakes up to snow and ice Saturday, 1-7-2017.
Sledders take to the hill outside Pleasant Knoll Elementary school as Fort Mill wakes up to snow and ice Saturday, 1-7-2017.
Sledders take to the hill outside Pleasant Knoll Elementary school as Fort Mill wakes up to snow and ice Saturday, 1-7-2017.
Brett Scales and Sam Collins get stopped before they hit some water as they take a trip down the hill as Fort Mill wakes up to snow and ice Saturday, 1-7-2017.
Nathan and Evan Sageser enjoy what snow did fall over the weekend in their Creekside Crossing neighborhood.
Submitted by Jane Sageser