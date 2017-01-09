Fire ripped through a Tega Cay home. Ceiling collapsed as firefighters went inside

Fire destroyed a Tega Cay home Monday afternoon, though no one in the home was injured.
The fire at 4037 Windward Drive started mid-afternoon. Vehicles were backed up past a nearby traffic circle, near Runde Park. Many were re-routed to the opposite side of the road as multiple units including Tega Cay and Riverview firefighters responded.
“When we got on the scene, the whole far right side of the building was engulfed, second and third floor,” Tega Cay Fire Department Chief Scott Szymanski said.
Firefighters entered through a door, but the ceiling was coming down, so they backed out before going back in and knocking part of it down. They then went through the left side of the home toward the garage. Four people were home when the fire started.
“They all got out,” Szymanski said. “Our first aids took everyone out of the house.”
Szymanski estimated the damage at about $250,000. A cause wasn’t immediately known. Firefighters remained on the scene for some time putting out hot spots. The chief said on scene he would know more after speaking with the homeowners.
“I haven’t talked to them yet,” he said. “They’re talking to the investigators right now.”
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
