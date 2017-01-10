Fort Mill Times

January 10, 2017 2:08 PM

Cops: Laser worth $20,000 taken from Baxter medical office

Staff report

Someone made off with a piece of medical equipment valued at $20,000 from a Baxter Village facility, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.

The machine, a K-Laser, was taken sometime between 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 5 and 9:30 a.m. Jan. 9, according to the report. The person who filed the complaint told the sheriff’s office that a new employee recently started working at the facility and has keys to the building, but that person is not specifically named as a suspect in the report.

A K-Laser is used to reduce pain and inflammation. There was no security video or any other information available when deputies took the complaint, the report states.

Fort Mill Times

