Words of Faith: Let us not return to dark times of hatred and intolerance

Over New Year's weekend the Nazi swastika was spray painted on the entrance sign to Hebrew Union College in Cincinnati – the seat of Jewish Reform Rabbinical education in the U.S.
Swastikas, like burning crosses, are meant to intimidate, to strike fear and to silence their targets. It was removed within hours. And the effect will not be what was intended, as that local community has galvanized with support for Hebrew Union, and that ripple effect will continue.
Symbols of hate like swastikas and burning crosses should never be taken as a teenage prank or something "not really that serious." They are both reminders of an intolerant past, but they do represent an opportunity for communities to stand together and forbid those times from returning.
Standing against hate in all its forms takes faith, persistence and a will to drive change daily. Most people of faith are up for that challenge. Judaism has writings that support acting, rather than waiting. The Jewish tradition empowers us, charging us not to wait for something to be handed to us, but instead to active in creating the solution needed. In the group of verses "Ethics of our Fathers" (Pirkei Avot in Hebrew) you will find some very specific suggestions for positive engagement. The Pirkei Avot was part of an oral tradition, written down starting in the third century CE.
According to one verse, "It is not up to you to complete the work, but neither are you free to desist from it.” It is often cited as a reason for undertaking challenges, great and small. That verse gives us leeway, doesn't it? We may not be able to achieve a goal immediately, but we can take actions today to bring us closer to our goals.
Another verse i,s "In a place where there is no person to make a difference, strive to be that person." This verse reminds us in a clear and unequivocal fashion that if no one is taking ownership of an issue, or solving a problem, we should feel empowered to step up. As individuals, each of us can choose to lean in and make a difference.
These verses together encourage us to step forward and tackle problems, including confronting hatred and bigotry. The verses give us resilience; we may not be able to resolve the issues immediately, but we must start. We cannot look away or step back. We must start and work towards the solution.
Because if we do not, who will?
The birthday observance and celebration of another individual who must have read those words and responded is approaching. I write of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He and others joined the struggle for equality and civil rights, working to end the great wrongs of racial segregation, housing discrimination, unequal pay and other actions in variance with American ideals. He did this based on his faith. He faced numerous threats and intimidation in the efforts to silence him. But no matter his inner fears, Dr. King's faith and vision for what humanity could be gave him the strength to continue that work. His persistence is an inspiration to others to find their strengths as well.
Let us remember this, and the actions of the Friendship Nine, in Rock Hill, who faced jail and hard labor in York County not so long ago in their conviction to drive change. Let us remember this to find our own strength, and inspiration in these current times, to act each day to make our neighborhoods, cities and our state, a better and more equitable place, with no room for bigotry.
In his final speech, Dr. King noted, "But I know, somehow, that only when it is dark enough can you see the stars." He was referencing that even in scary dark times, times of burning crosses, swastikas and fire hoses turned onto unarmed American citizens, there will be people of faith who will stand up. They will act as those bright lights, gathering together and speaking out against wrongs.
And acting to make our society a brighter, shining light of civility and true equal opportunity.
Edie Yakutis is a lay leader at Temple Solel in Fort Mill. Email her at eyakutis@outlook.com.
Comments