Fort Mill Times

January 11, 2017 6:04 PM

This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

By Chip Heemsoth

1997

▪ Jeanette Skinner, who ran the Fort Mill school bus system, resigned citing personal reasons.

▪ A former clerk for the Town of Fort Mill pleaded guilty to two counts of embezzling public funds.

▪ Phil Layne took over as Fort Mill’s new postmaster. Layne had been the postmaster in Aberdeen, N.C., for 14 years.

▪ Newly elected officers of the Fort Mill Fire Department included Chuck Adkins, Richie Knoop and Wayne Hartness.

1977

▪ The Fort Mill School Board gave its approval for the erection of new offices and a board meeting room for the school district. The new structure would be built on East Elliott Street.

▪ James Paul Becknell, Jr., (Buddy) of Fort mill was elected president of the York County Crescent Shrine Club for 1977.

▪ Even though voters approved a leash law for Fort Mill, Fort Mill City Council voted 5-1 against implementing the voters’ wishes.

▪ The Odds and Ins Shop at 217 Main Street, Fort Mill, held an auction sale with more than 10,000 pieces of merchandise valued at more than $40,000 up for auction.

1957

▪ D. F. Vorreyer, principal of Fort Mill’s Central School for the past four years, submitted his resignation.

▪ Martin Drug Co. and Fort Mill Pharmacy announced that they would open on alternating Sunday afternoons. The Sunday hours for both pharmacies would be 2 to 6 p.m.

1937

▪ The soft surface roads of the Fort Mill community were in the worse condition they had been in for years due to prolonged wet weather.

▪ Earl B. Ferguson, Rock Hill Magistrate, was arrested on a charge of embezzling $2,210 in public funds.

1917

This edition of the Times is missing.

Related content

Fort Mill Times

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Frozen in Fort Mill and loving it

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos