This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

1997
▪ Jeanette Skinner, who ran the Fort Mill school bus system, resigned citing personal reasons.
▪ A former clerk for the Town of Fort Mill pleaded guilty to two counts of embezzling public funds.
▪ Phil Layne took over as Fort Mill’s new postmaster. Layne had been the postmaster in Aberdeen, N.C., for 14 years.
▪ Newly elected officers of the Fort Mill Fire Department included Chuck Adkins, Richie Knoop and Wayne Hartness.
1977
▪ The Fort Mill School Board gave its approval for the erection of new offices and a board meeting room for the school district. The new structure would be built on East Elliott Street.
▪ James Paul Becknell, Jr., (Buddy) of Fort mill was elected president of the York County Crescent Shrine Club for 1977.
▪ Even though voters approved a leash law for Fort Mill, Fort Mill City Council voted 5-1 against implementing the voters’ wishes.
▪ The Odds and Ins Shop at 217 Main Street, Fort Mill, held an auction sale with more than 10,000 pieces of merchandise valued at more than $40,000 up for auction.
1957
▪ D. F. Vorreyer, principal of Fort Mill’s Central School for the past four years, submitted his resignation.
▪ Martin Drug Co. and Fort Mill Pharmacy announced that they would open on alternating Sunday afternoons. The Sunday hours for both pharmacies would be 2 to 6 p.m.
1937
▪ The soft surface roads of the Fort Mill community were in the worse condition they had been in for years due to prolonged wet weather.
▪ Earl B. Ferguson, Rock Hill Magistrate, was arrested on a charge of embezzling $2,210 in public funds.
1917
This edition of the Times is missing.
