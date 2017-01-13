This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

1997
▪ A Fort Mill High School ring, stolen from David Whitesides’ gym locker fourteen years earlier, was found at a lodge in the North Carolina mountains.
▪ Will Close, Vice President of Springland, Inc., announced that development would soon begin on 4,800 acres of family land in Fort Mill Township.
▪ The Fort Public Library was offered a site on Sutton Road, off S.C. 160 West, for its planned new library building.
▪ Courtney Swanson’s 14 points led the Fort Mill Lady Jackets to 57-35 win at Great Falls. The Indian Land girls routed Blacksburg 55-10.
1977
▪ Miss Susan Lynn Price was ready to represent Fort Mill in the 1977 Miss South Carolina Universe pageant in Charleston.
▪ Fort Mill and the surrounding area were in the throes of a bitterly cold winter with temperatures in the teens and single digits.
▪ The fourth break-in of the Springs Guest House, White Street, Fort Mill, netted the thieves $5,500 in silverware. The first three robberies resulted in minor loses.
▪ Attention was called to Fort Mill City Council of the exceptionally rough railroad crossings at U.S 21 and White Streets and at Sidney Johnson and Lee Streets.
1957
▪ Fort Mill’s oldest home, the Spratt home on Brickyard Road, erected in 1810, was razed.
▪ R.P. Harris, 81, Fort Mill Township Magistrate for more than a generation, died at York County Hospital. Harris was first elected magistrate in 1912.
1937
▪ Major Fred Nims was the new Fort Mill Township member of the York County Grand Jury. Another Fort Mill man, dead for several years, was also drawn for jury service.
▪ Mrs. H. L. Evans of Fort Mill, who operated a boarding house on White Street, reported the loss of $100 in bills from her pocket.
1917
▪ This edition of the Times is missing.
