Fort Mill native to perform at inauguration for President-Elect Trump

A Nation Ford High School graduate will be among those participating in the inauguration ceremonies in Washington, D.C., Friday for President-Elect Donald Trump, set to become the nation’s 45th commander-in-chief.
Blaine Kuhn, a senior at The Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina, is Commander of the 2017 Summerall Guards, which performs silent precision rifle drills. The Guards will showcase their skill during Friday’s festivities.
Kuhn, a 2013 graduate of Nation Ford High who grew up in Fort Mill and wrote for the Fort Mill Times when he was a middle school student, is the son of Michelle and Stacey Kuhn.
