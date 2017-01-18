Lake Wylie Marina has a new owner. A big one.

It’s one of the first sights many see coming into Lake Wylie, and it now has a new owner.
Lake Wylie Marina and other Hall Marine Group holdings are now part of MarineMax. The marina is one of four South Carolina sites involved in the change, along with one each in North Carolina and Georgia. MarineMax is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer.
The site will now be named MarineMax Hall Marine at Lake Wylie Marina.
“This transaction is very exciting for all the right reasons,” said Rick Hall, co-owner of Hall Marine.
“Combining with MarineMax will have a very positive impact in the boating industry for the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, especially for those who migrate as they enjoy the boating lifestyle.”
MarineMax is based in Clearwater, Fla. The company has 62 retail locations in 17 states and a wide range of boat and boat product brands.
“We have watched MarineMax’s accomplishments over the years and have admired the business they have built,” said Jeff Hall, Hall Marine co-owner.
“We are excited about joining the MarineMax team. This strategic combination better enables the Hall operations to grow and to take advantage of new opportunities for the future.”
Hall Marine began in 1976. Rod and Fran Hall started the company. Last year, it generated more than $50 million in revenue. The entire Hall Marine team will remain with the company and continue daily operations at Lake Wylie Marina. Boat brands largely will remain the same.
"We are excited to strengthen and enhance our significant presence by adding these important Carolina and Georgia markets,” said William McGill, president and CEO of MarineMax. “Combining with Hall Marine Group, we are better able to serve the many boaters that migrate along the Atlantic seaboard and within the Southeast market. Jeff and Rick Hall are well respected in our industry and we are very proud to welcome them.”
The move comes as another year ramps up for boat sellers. The annual Mid-Atlantic Boat Show, the largest of its kind in the region, runs Feb. 9-12 in Charlotte. Hall Marine typically has one of the larger displays there, and will participate this year as part of MarineMax.
“We operate with similar strategies, and we firmly believe that together we will be even stronger serving boating enthusiasts in the Southeast, one of the most significant marine markets in the country," McGill said.
