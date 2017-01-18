It's a great day in South Carolina

Founder of the Dam Clean Team, Marsha McCarthy, enjoys the warm afternoon with her dog as she picks up trash on Dam Road Sunday, 1-15-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
With the temperatures reaching the low 70s the Cordero family head out for some family time at the river, Sunday 1-15-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
With the temperatures reaching the low 70s, Levi Whitham drives to the basket as he plays basketball with his brother Zach and his dad Bobby. Sunday 1-15-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Austin Lawrence tries to outrun Alex Martin as friends spend the warm afternoon playing football in Tega Cay Sunday, 1-15-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
With the temperatures reaching the low 70s, the Kennedy's and Aston's spend some time on the water in Lake Wylie. Sunday, 1-15-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
11 year old Kohen Kozel and his dad Jay spend some time fishing under the dam at the Catawba River access Sunday 1-15-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Jenson Vallyathan enjoys the warm weather on the swing with his mom at Trail Head Park in Tega Cay Sunday, 1-15-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Brian Kiem and Nguyen Thao enjoy the warm weather on the water in Lake Wylie, Sunday 1-15-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
With the temperatures reaching the low 70s residents head out for a bike ride by the river, Sunday 1-15-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
With the temperature in the low 70s, 6 year old Gavin Miller plays football with his mother at Trail Head Park in Tega Cay Sunday, 1-15-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
With temperatures reaching the low 70s residents take to the streets on their bikes in Tega Cay. Sunday, 1-15-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Justine Mathews and Alicia Torres enjoy the Sundays warm temperatures as they run down the trail in Tega Cay Sunday, 1-15-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
With the temperatures reaching the low 70s boaters take to the water in Lake Wylie, Sunday 1-15-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times