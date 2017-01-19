National fish eating tips are ready. But on Lake Wylie, there’s more to the story.

New national information on what fish to eat safely, and how often, is ready for public consumption.
Just don’t forget the local recommendations.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued advice Wednesday aimed at helping pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, parents of young children and others decide which fish and how much are best to eat. There are 62 types of fish broken into best choices (two to three servings a week), good choices (one per week) and fish to avoid.
Almost 90 percent of fish eaten in the country fall in the best choices category.
“Fish are an important source of protein and other nutrients for young children and women who are or may become pregnant, or are breastfeeding,” said Stephen Ostroff, deputy commissioner for foods and veterinary medicine with the FDA. “This advice clearly shows the great diversity of fish in the U.S. market that they can consume safely.”
Elizabeth Southerland, director for water science and technology with the EPA, said the information will help consumers determine what fish to buy from local markets and what fish are best to eat among caught game fish.
“It’s all about eating and enjoying fish of the right kind and in the right amounts,” she said.
There is a disclaimer: Anglers should check local rules and regulations. Both states bordering Lake Wylie, for instance, have fish consumption advisories.
North Carolina issued one Dec. 23, 2011, for polychlorinated biphenyls and mercury. Largemouth bass from Wylie shouldn’t be eaten by pregnant or nursing women, women who may become pregnant and children under age 15. Anyone else should limit largemouth consumption to two six-ounce meals per month.
South Carolina experts advise no more than one meal per week of largemouth bass from Lake Wylie. Black crappie from the entire Catawba River shouldn’t be eaten more than once per week. Blue and channel catfish, along with largemouth, shouldn’t be eaten more than once a month from the river, either. All are due to PCBs, man-made compounds used for a variety of commercial functions, but banned in 1976.
The new national recommendations offer better alternatives, at least among bought fish. Lower mercury choices include shrimp, pollock, salmon, canned light tuna, tilapia, catfish and cod. The agencies recommend two to three four-ounce servings of lower mercury fish per week for pregnant or nursing women.
For fish caught by recreational anglers, the national guidelines suggest first checking with local advisories and then limiting intake to one fish meal per week. Fish should be cleaned and trimmed of fat and skin, too, since locally caught fish may contain contaminants that can be reduced in cooking.
For more on the new recommendations, visit fda.gov/Food/FoodborneIllnessContaminants/Metals/ucm393070.htm.
