Winthrop student from Fort Mill passes away unexpectedly

A Winthrop University senior less than a year from graduating passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, the university announced today.
Tara Sims, a business administration major from Fort Mill, died at her home from unknown causes.
She was described in an announcement from Winthrop as “a loving ‘military wife’ to husband Jason” and the mother of a young son.
“She held a special place in her heart for all of Winthrop’s veteran students,” said Vice President for Student Life Frank Ardaiolo in a campus-wide email.
Originally born in Lexington, Sims was an assistant manager of Revolutions in Rock Hill and a member of Beulah Baptist Church in Batesburg. She was set to finish her courses in August and attend Commencement in December.
A visitation is planned for 6-8 p.m. tomorrow at Ramey Funeral Home, 202 North Rudolph Street in Saluda with a funeral at 2 p.m. Saturday at Good Hope Baptist Church, at 1738 Greenwood Highway, also in Saluda.
