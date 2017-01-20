Couple hopes to make ‘Faith Connection’ via new Fort Mill church

Faith Connections Ministry in downtown Fort Mill opened the new year with its first Sunday service for about two dozen people and ministers Ed and Dewanda Gourdin hope its the beginning of a bright future for the community.
Ed Gourdin has served in several other ministries, including most recently at Minister at Spirit of Liberty Delivery Church in Charlotte. He said Faith Connections, located in the Loom Co-working building at 120 Academy Street, has been in the works for several years, with the idea that people and fellowship are its most important assets.
“We’re trying to build something from the ground up to make a difference right in the town,” he said.
“I live in Fort Mill, my kids live in Fort Mill and we’re trying to build it here as opposed to somewhere else. We really want to focus on relationships and community service – just doing things together.”
It’s really about one thing, DeWanda Gourdin said.
“We want to make sure everyone understands it’s about the people and making sure people get what we need and we want to spread the word through the Bible and make sure everyone can understand that in a practical way,” she said.
Reaching out to the younger demographic is one goal.
“We want to be less traditional in that we want to use more social media and to reach more of the young crowd that doesn’t get reached,” Ed said.
“We want to be more personal and more practical in our teaching and have less preaching. The biggest thing is we have to learn to how accept everybody. Everyone doesn’t have to be like us, but we need to see our differences and use them to build something better.”
Faith Connections is making a push to be seen on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, including streaming sermons on Facebook Live.
They Gourdins have started to reach out to local elementary and middle schools to see where they can help with volunteering or in any other ways needed.
“What I truly see is I want Faith Connections to be a foothold in the community,” Ed said.
“When people ask who are some of the active people in the community, I want our name to be one of the first that comes up. I want us to be known as someone who is helping set up this, or build that – I just want us to be involved.”
In additon to Sunday services and Thursday Bible studies, Ed Gourdin said the church wants to make a difference by teaching some practical life skills to those who need them.
“We want to empower people,” he said.
“I have a background in human resource management, so I want to empower people to learn how to interview, to learn how to fill out an application and improve people’s speaking skills or any other practical skills. I find if you’re good with people you can pretty much do any job and any education is only going to supplement it.”
The Gourdins have been married 18 years and have two daughters – Alyssa, 15 and Jasmine, 10. DeWanda said the church hopes to appeal to those who may have had a less than positive worship experience in the past.
“Right now our biggest obstacle is getting people in the door,” she said.
“Once we get them in and spread the word our mission will speak for itself. Faith Connections is needed in the community because there are so many people out there who may have ‘church hurt’ where they had a bad experience and didn’t go back or people who haven’t been exposed because of what people have said about the church.”
As the church prepared for its third service on Sunday, Ed Gourdin said it’s great to see he and his wife’s vision come to fruition.
“Attendance is increasing and I’ll leave it in God’s hands for how our growth will go,” he said.
“But it’s exciting. I’m really excited because I know life is all about people and embracing differences. I want to focus on what matters to all of us and at the end of the day those things are getting together in the community and making something happen and making a difference. That’s what Faith Connections is all about.”
Want to go?
What: Faith Connections Ministry
Where: 120 Academy St., across from the Fort Mill police station in the loom building
When: Services are held every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Bible Study is Thursday nights at 7:30 p.m.
Website: faithconnections.org
Phone number: 704-488-8088.
Service: Sunday, 9:30 a.m.
Bible study: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
